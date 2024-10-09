A rendering of the Mohammed bin Rashid Explorer, which is set for launch in 2028. Wam
A rendering of the Mohammed bin Rashid Explorer, which is set for launch in 2028. Wam

'Another milestone in our space journey': UAE’s asteroid belt mission takes significant step forward

Sheikh Hamdan witnesses agreement will help enable the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Explorer spacecraft in 2028

Tom Evans

October 09, 2024

