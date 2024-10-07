UAE Cabinet approves establishment of Supreme Space Council

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/25/plans-for-space-flights-to-blast-off-from-abu-dhabi-before-2030/" target="_blank">UAE</a> has established a Supreme Space Council to oversee the development of its booming space sector, with the authority to approve laws and policies before they are introduced. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/01/sheikh-hamdan-sets-out-dubai-action-plan-to-transform-education-transport-and-real-estate/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, will act as chairman of the council, an announcement said on Monday. Some of the council’s duties will be approving policies to regulate the space sector and setting key priorities in investment, acquisitions and infrastructure development. The move follows a series of space projects that the UAE has recently undertaken, including investment in Nasa’s Gateway project – a $5.3 billion lunar-orbiting station. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will develop an airlock module for the Gateway, allowing astronauts to enter and exit the station. In return, an Emirati astronaut is set to join a future mission to the station. Another milestone came with the recent merger of Abu Dhabi’s YahSat and Bayanat, resulting in the formation of Space42 – one of the most valuable space companies in the region. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/10/01/space42-shares-debut-on-abu-dhabi-bourse-following-bayanat-yahsat-merger/" target="_blank">Space42</a> made its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on October 1. The Dubai-based MBRSC, of which Sheikh Hamdan is president, is responsible for executing space missions such as the UAE Astronaut Programme, Earth-observation satellites and various research programmes. Meanwhile, the UAE Space Agency, a federal body, plays a crucial role in drafting laws and policies related to the space sector, regulating activities and overseeing missions. It has also spearheaded projects such as the Hope Probe to Mars and is developing the Emirates mission to the asteroid belt, alongside efforts to bolster the country’s private space sector. The Supreme Space Council will play a critical role in approving laws, policies and strategies before their enactment. Also within its remit will be approving plans aimed at achieving space security in co-operation with international partners, a post on X by the UAE Government Media Office said. The council will oversee the management of infrastructure, facilities and assets in the space sector. Additionally, it will review capacity-building strategies, fostering local and global partnerships to support the UAE’s long-term space ambitions. It will be responsible for approving the outcomes of legislation, strategy and national programmes in co-ordination with relevant bodies.