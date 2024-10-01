Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42, rings a bell to mark the listing of Space42 on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Victor Besa / The National
Space42 shares debut on Abu Dhabi bourse following Bayanat-Yahsat merger

The newly formed company plans to launch a communication satellite next month

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

October 01, 2024

