Abu Dhabi’s Bayanat and Yahsat to merge to create $4.1bn space company

Abu Dhabi's Bayanat, a geospatial data products and services provider, and Al Yah Satellite Communications, better known as Yahsat, have decided to merge to create one of the most valuable publicly listed space companies in the world.

The combined company will have market capitalisation of Dh15 billion ($4.08 billion), based on the closing share prices of both businesses as of December 18.

The proposed transaction will be executed through a share swap, with Bayanat remaining as the legal entity, the companies said on Tuesday.

Bayanat shareholders will own about 54 per cent and while Yahsat shareholders will hold the remaining stake in the combined business.

More to follow …