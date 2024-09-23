Bayanat and Yahsat jointly launched the UAE’s first Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite as part of the Earth observation space programme last month. Photo: Bayanat
Bayanat and Yahsat merger set to take effect next month

Satellite company will delist its shares on September 30, while the combined entity Space42 will continue to trade on the Abu Dhabi bourse

Sarmad Khan
September 23, 2024

