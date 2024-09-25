A Closer Look: How Hazza Al Mansouri's trip to space sparked the Emirati programme

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> Five years ago, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2023/04/02/hazza-al-mansouri-joins-uaes-space-mission-from-earth/" target="_blank">Hazza Al Mansouri</a> made history by becoming the first Emirati to venture into space. Blasting off from Kazakhstan on September 25, 2019, the astronaut kicked off what would quickly become the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/26/uae-wins-bid-to-host-global-space-research-conference/" target="_blank">UAE</a>'s vastly impressive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2023/11/14/uae-launches-space-academy-for-emiratis-to-boost-growing-sector/" target="_blank">space programme</a>. Shortly after his week-long mission, the UAE's Hope probe was launched, followed by notable events such as the second Emirati in space, Dr Sultan Al Neyadi – who became first Arab to perform a spacewalk – and the attempted landing of the Rashid Rover. Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to <i>The National</i>'s Space Editor Sarwat Nasir about watching that historic launch first hand and the rapid progress made since. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/09/24/hazza-al-mansouri-astronaut-emirati/"><b>Five years on: Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri reflects on being first Emirati in space</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/uae-in-space/2024/02/08/emirati-astronauts-sultan-al-neyadi-and-hazza-al-mansouri-begin-tour-of-uae-schools/"><b>Emirati astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri begin tour of UAE schools</b></a>