Catherine Hawkes, founder of Salon 971, says it's not money that brings you happiness but, if you are happy, money can make you happier. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘I like to live for the now and enjoy experiences’

Catherine Hawkes, founder of Salon 971, says her best investment is her children’s education

Deepthi Nair
November 08, 2024