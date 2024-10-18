Roberto D'Ambrosio, chief executive of Axiory, saves part of his income but also believes life needs to be enjoyed. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘Getting back on track after a financial setback in my 40s is a milestone’

Roberto d’Ambrosio, chief executive of global broker Axiory, considers an apartment in south Italy and his Ducati motorbike cherished purchases

Deepthi Nair
October 18, 2024

