Mona Jalota, founder and managing director of Krypton Global Real Estate, says her home in Mumbai has been one of her best investments. Pawan Singh / The National
Money & Me: ‘My parents taught me that wealth is only a means to an end’
Mona Jalota, founder and managing director of Krypton Global Real Estate, invests in property, stocks, watches and fine jewellery