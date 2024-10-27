Alvin Matilla at his home in the Saif Belhasa building in Barsha Heights, Dubai. All Photos: Ruel Pableo for The National

My Dubai Rent: Dh60,000 Barsha Heights apartment a money saver amid property boom

With easy access to public transport and healthcare centres, Alvin Matilla has found a comfortable, affordable home, where he lives with his cousins

Nour Ibrahim
October 27, 2024