My Dubai Rent: Dh60,000 Barsha Heights apartment a money saver amid property boom

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like</b></i> For more than a year, Alvin Matilla has lived in a semi-furnished, one-bedroom apartment in Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/tenants-evacuated-in-early-morning-fire-at-dubai-apartment-block/" target="_blank">Barsha Heights</a>. It is home to Mr Matilla, 38, an account manager at a medical insurance company, and his three cousins. Having spent 12 years in the UAE, the Filipino citizen appreciates the peaceful atmosphere of Barsha Heights, while it is also close to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/02/my-own-home-bachelor-turns-dh235-million-dubai-marina-flat-into-a-co-living-space/" target="_blank">Dubai Marina</a> and JBR, making the area an ideal fit. They have lived in the apartment since May last year and Mr Matilla invited <i>The National</i> for a tour to see what is that makes it special to him. I used to live in The Greens, which I loved, but the rent there increased. Barsha Heights is right next to The Greens, so it was a natural move. The rent was more affordable and it’s also closer to where my cousins work, so it made sense for all of us. I’ve been in the area since 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and I’ve got used to it. For Dh60,000 ($16,337) a year, the apartment is reasonably priced compared with others in the area, which can go for Dh65,000 or more. Barsha Heights has fewer amenities than The Greens, but the Metro is a 10-minute walk and there is a bus stop is right outside. Rent prices are rising, especially post-pandemic, making it harder to find affordable options. But you have to balance location, price and comfort. In the building, we have a gym and a swimming pool, which are pretty standard for apartments here. The building also provides free parking. Even though I don’t have a car yet, it’s nice to know I have a parking space when I do get one. The apartment is also chiller-free, which helps to save on cooling costs, especially during the summer. I’ve added my own personal touches, especially in terms of the colours and design. I like a minimalist style, so I’ve kept things simple with neutral colours like white, brown and black. I’ve added a few plants to make the space feel more lively, but overall I like to keep it clean and organised. The minimalist design, the simplicity and the neutral colours all reflect my personality. I don’t like clutter, so I’ve made sure to keep everything neat and functional, which makes me feel comfortable and at peace in my own home. My favourite area is the living room and dining area. It’s an open space and I like to keep it tidy and comfortable, especially because that’s where I entertain guests. It’s important to me that my living space feels welcoming and relaxing after a long day at work. The only downside is that the building is a bit far from the Metro station, which can be inconvenient at times. Other than that, I’m happy with the area. It’s quiet and close to important amenities, such as clinics and hospitals, which are important to me. For now, I’m planning to stay, but I would love to upgrade to a two-bedroom apartment next year if I can. It would give us more space, especially as I live with my cousins. Yes, I would, especially if you value convenience and accessibility. It’s close to the Marina, JBR and public transport options like buses. It’s a great area if you don’t mind walking a little to get to the Metro and if you prefer a quieter community. My dream would be to live in a villa, maybe in The Greens, which is still my favourite area. Villas are more spacious and family-friendly, and it would feel more like home. I love the sense of community in The Greens and having more space would be perfect.