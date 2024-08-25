My Dubai Rent: Meet the man who has everything he wants within walking distance

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like</b></i> For all its many charms, Dubai is not a city that you would associate with people being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/09/dubai-laying-foundations-to-build-expo-site-into-uaes-first-15-minute-city/" target="_blank">able to walk</a> everywhere to get everything they want. However, that's the reality of life for Malcolm Ballantyne, from the UK, who said if he has to drive anywhere for leisure, then it's not for him. The 68-year-old, who works as a health and safety manager in a power plant, pays Dh80,000 ($21,800) a year to live in Noon apartments, a stone's throw away from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/new-bridge-on-sheikh-zayed-road-to-improve-access-to-dubais-mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank">Mall of the Emirates</a>. He invited <i>The National</i> into his home to show us why it's so very special to him. When I came to Dubai, four years ago, I was looking for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/04/18/uae-property-does-the-rera-rent-index-apply-to-furnished-apartments/" target="_blank">furnished apartment</a> that offered secure parking. I looked at several apartments but this was the one that stood out, I've been here ever since. You couldn't wish for any better. All around me there are numerous restaurants and it's just a few minutes walk to Mall of the Emirates and the Lulu hypermarket. If I want to go out at the weekend, I can go to the local hotel. It's within walking distance as well, if I have to drive anywhere, then I'm not interested. Apart from being so close to the mall and so many restaurants and hotels, there's a rooftop pool in the building that's open all year around, which is quite nice. We have a fully equipped gym below that too. The building is very well-maintained. Location-wise is a plus too. I work in Abu Dhabi and having easy access to the E11 is a big help. It was a furnished apartment when I moved in but I've changed most of the furniture. I've replaced the sofa and the chair – I like a recliner. I have put more modern furniture in and have installed a bigger TV. I also recently installed a new washing machine. Even though it's a furnished apartment, the kitchen appliances really are your responsibility. I know them but I leave for work at six in the morning and am home about 6.30 in the evening. By the time I've done a 12-hour-day, I come home and do a bit of cooking, watch some TV, fall asleep and then repeat. I've got no intention [of moving], I'll stay here until my company say it's time for me to retire. I'm pretty sure that there's probably cheaper apartments around here but the service that I get here is really good. If I've got anybody coming and I just want to chat to them there's a very nice lobby downstairs. There is 24-hour security which is great and everything is monitored. So, that gives me great security. During the floods earlier this year, I was out of the country and worried about my car. But when I got back it was perfectly fine. The building wasn't affected by the floods, even though most of those around me were, it was completely bone dry. The only thing I would say is traffic can be a bit heavy when you're coming back in the evening towards Mall of the Emirates from around 5pm.