My Dubai Rent: Dh125,000 for a quiet, bike-friendly lifestyle in Town Square

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like</b></i> UAE resident Stephan Melchior has found his ideal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/25/my-dubai-rent-meet-the-man-who-has-everything-he-wants-within-walking-distance/" target="_blank">Dubai</a> home in the serene surroundings of Town Square's Sama Townhouses, where he pays Dh125,000 annually for a three-bedroom house. After years of living in bustling high-rise buildings, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/" target="_blank">German</a> entrepreneur, 50, sought a quieter, greener space that offered both tranquillity and convenience. With lush, tree-lined streets, biking paths and everything from supermarkets to coffee shops within walking distance, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/01/my-own-home-value-of-couples-town-square-home-rises-20-per-cent-in-nine-months/" target="_blank">Town Square</a> provides the perfect balance for his active, off-road-loving lifestyle. Whether biking to run errands or enjoying the relaxed atmosphere, Mr Melchoir has embraced this community, where nature and modern living blend seamlessly into everyday life. He invited <i>The National</i> into his home to show us why it's so very special to him. I work from home and travel a lot, so it’s an easy place to live, as it’s very green, quiet and relaxed. The pros are that it's quite close to the Al Qudra desert, which is nice, because I do a lot of off-roading. I lived in Switzerland for six years, so when I came back to Dubai, I decided I didn't want to live in a high-rise building any more. Everything is also within walking distance, like supermarkets and restaurants, so I like to bike or walk. I am getting value for money, but this is because I'm on an old contract, so I don't pay as much as people will pay on new rental contracts. But there are a lot of facilities here. Town Square is quite well developed – it's got a lot of restaurants and coffee shops, and there's new ones coming every couple of months. There are supermarkets, barber shops a community pool and, infrastructure wise, everything is there in the community where I am. Yeah, there is, of course. We’ve got all these townhouse communities, and I've got great neighbours. We’re quite well-connected with the community. I know most of the people coming in and out. I’m a DIY guy, so I’ve installed a TV wall, painted a few walls and made some structural changes. Probably, it's one of my final homes. My aim is to find a way to travel between Europe and Dubai when I get closer to retirement. Dubai will always be on the menu somehow as a residence. It may not be my only residence, though. Traffic is an absolute nightmare for people to go in and out of Town Square, and it's been like this for a year, so that is a downside. It doesn't affect me a lot because I don't have to go to an office, but if you don't leave Town Square by 6am you will be stuck for an hour.