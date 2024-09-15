My Dubai Rent: Family can bike to the beach from their Dh240,000 Al Habtoor City pad

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-dubai-rent/"><i><b>My Dubai Rent</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like</b></i> Australian life coach Kim Bransdon lives a world away from her hometown of Sydney, but it is the multicultural diversity she finds herself in at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/06/22/megaprojects-the-3bn-dubai-tower-set-to-join-the-worlds-tallest-residential-buildings/" target="_blank">Al Habtoor City</a> that make her choice of Dubai home extra special. Ms Bransdon, an author who specialises in coaching professionals through her company Executive Coaching and Mentoring International, moved <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">to Dubai</a> two years ago with her husband and daughter, 15. Her three-bedroom apartment in Noora Tower offers spectacular views of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/12/01/burj-khalifa-climb-alain-robert/" target="_blank">Burj Khalifa</a>, and has the added bonus of being close by to the bustling Kite Beach and tourist hub of Dubai Mall and Downtown. The 181-square-metre apartment is rented for Dh240,000, with beach living just a short bike ride away. It has become a home-from-home for the Australian family, who love spending time outdoors. After moving to Dubai in 2022, Ms Bransdon stayed in Zabeel House in The Greens while her husband worked in Saudi Arabia on the Neom project, allowing her time to find the perfect place to live. They settled on Al Habtoor City, and have integrated into a thriving community alongside residents from all over the world, a reflection of Dubai’s rich diversity. When I first arrived, I would set alarms for morning, afternoon and evening traffic to see what the commute times would be like. I looked at villas in Meydan, Arabian Ranches, Silicon Oasis, Town Square and apartments at the Marina and Business Bay, but kept coming back to Al Habtoor City. Then we watched rent prices soar, which was tough. It is central and we wanted to live in a multicultural environment. The added bonus is our pool deck is like a resort pool. Water is my relaxation, and calming self-care is important for our downtime. I specialise in coaching professionals who want to make changes, continue to be successful, and have more balance in their lives. It is really important I follow that advice too, which is a major reason why we chose to live here. I can walk or cycle from home to the beach or my office in Knowledge Village in the cooler months. Being in a diverse location means accessibility to good coffee at Fuze cafe, and the other local cafes and restaurants. It's approximately 20 minutes to school in the mornings, 17 minutes’ drive to my office and 20 minutes’ drive to the airport, unless there’s traffic. Being close to the sea is very important for an Australian who misses Sydney beaches. The apartment comes with a built-in fridge and washing machine, so we didn’t have that expense. Living high up, the views are amazing. It is something we admire every day and we don’t take for granted. Most of my days are spent listening, helping and supporting clients to reach their full potential and feel happier and more fulfilled, so I need my relaxing space at the end of each day. I brought furniture with us over from Australia, and so it was nice to have home comforts once the container arrived. After six months of hotels and short-term rentals, I underestimated how wonderful it would be to sleep in my own bed again. I’m enjoying looking for local art to furnish the walls to compliment our existing pieces. While the apartment is very stark and white, which I love, I also love colour, which is expressed through our art. I'm really enjoying trying to find local art that I can put on the walls to complement our existing pieces. I want to get colour into the apartment that way, because, for me, it's really important. I have got to know some of our neighbours, being in a three-building complex and a 72-storey apartment building means we can’t know everyone. We have beautiful new friends from all over the world, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Philippines, Bangladesh, Iran, Venezuela, UK, and, surprisingly, another Aussie who lives in the complex. My daughter would like us to move to a villa community closer to her school or a community where her friends live. It’s a tough one, as the location and proximity at Al Habtoor works for us and I would miss the pool. I try to swim and enjoy the resort holiday feel every day. It nourishes my soul. However, if rents keep increasing it is definitely a consideration. We will have to weigh up what we are paying for and what we are getting. If I had to move home, it would be really hard to leave our community of friends that we have built here. There are always changes that can be made. My job is all about changes when I’m coaching people, and it’s natural as human beings that we always want more. If there was one thing I could change, it would be a bigger balcony to entertain friends.