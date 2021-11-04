Gucci shuts down Hollywood Boulevard with star-studded Love Parade show

One year after declaring the fashion week calendar obsolete, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has showcased the brand's latest collection in Hollywood, with a star-studded attendance both on and off the catwalk.

Highlights of the Gucci Love Parade show on Tuesday night were Jared Leto, who stars in the coming House of Gucci film, strutting down the catwalk, as well as a friendly interaction between Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson. Paltrow, who was married to Johnson's current partner, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, was seen chatting with the younger actress and posing for pictures at the show, which were widely shared on social media.

gwyneth paltrow and dakota johnson at gucci love parade. pic.twitter.com/6lOBJvvoq4 — 💭 (@paltrowart) November 3, 2021

Held on Hollywood Boulevard, the star-studded audience also included Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Dapper Dan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler, the Creator.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin was also one of the models of the night.

Scroll through the gallery above for images from the Gucci Love Parade show

Inspired by old Hollywood glamour, Michele brought his love for the cinematic wardrobes of yesteryear to life, with cowboy hats, feathered gowns, faux fur coats, diamond tiaras, crop tops, wide legged trousers and voluminous dresses. He offered a mixture of colours through his models who wore lavender, teal and hot pink suits along with metallic and gold gowns. Black was another colour of preferences.

The Gucci Love Parade fashion show was an ode to old Hollywood. Reuters

Some models wore chunky silver platform shoes, patent leather flats and white pointy boots. Another popular accessory was face jewellery around the nose and cheekbones.

Michele also featured small to plus-sized models.

“I think with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice,” he said after the show. “I see beauty everywhere. It’s something which is organic and natural.”

Leto drew applause while he walked the runway sporting an oversized double-breasted blazer with no shirt, laced leather white pants and white boots. Culkin wore a colourful jacket with a blue Hawaiian-style shirt, brown slacks and a white Gucci belt.

For Michele, it was a dream come true to unveil his work on the boulevard of stars, where he said holding the show reflected his “uncurbed love for the classic world.”

“It’s a bit like home,” said the Italian designer, whose mother worked in the film industry as an assistant at a production company.

Michele said his mother would talk about Marilyn Monroe’s diaphanous voice, Rita Hayworth’s special black satin gloves and Veronica Lake’s velvet hair. They were living on the outskirts of Rome at the time, and her stories felt like a fairy tale.

“It’s a place I love,” he said. “There are elements that are close to me and my heart. This city is an inspiration.”

– Additional reporting by AP