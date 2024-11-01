Money & Me: ‘I spend my money on experiences that nourish my soul’

Eda Gungor grew up in Turkey where she learnt to navigate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/11/03/six-steps-to-recover-from-a-financial-shock/" target="_blank">unexpected financial challenges</a>, which helped her adapt and build resilience. That mindset helped her cope with the ups and downs of life. The Turkish citizen is the co-founder of Seva, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/04/17/health-wellness-retreats-uae/" target="_blank">wellness centre </a>in Dubai that offers yoga, meditation and various <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/21/sound-healing-world-meditation-day/" target="_blank">healing practices</a>. They also run a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/say-hello-to-seva-dubai-wellness-centre-lifen-one-relaunches-with-studio-and-wi-fi-less-cafe-1.992618" target="_blank">plant-based cafe </a>and a conscious retail store called Seva Stories. Ms Gungor is certified in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/should-you-try-kundalini-yoga-is-it-the-new-bikram-in-the-uae-1.815190" target="_blank">Kundalini yoga</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/reiki-the-stress-relieving-technique-that-uses-energy-to-heal-1.714555" target="_blank">reiki</a>, Theta healing, Chinese energy medicine, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/06/23/pilates-health-benefits-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Pilates and barre</a>. She is also a bodywork therapist who practices <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/sound-healing-discovering-a-new-path-to-complete-relaxation-1.681181" target="_blank">sound healing</a>, Sufi meditations, energy healing and systemic constellations. “My educational background is in international relations, but I later trained in classical French cuisine at the Paul Bocuse Institute in France,” Ms Gungor says. “My journey didn’t stop there – self-development became my passion, and I’ve taken countless courses, seminars and trainings to explore human consciousness and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/07/24/mental-health-dubai-uae/" target="_blank">holistic well-being</a>.” Ms Gungor has been living in the UAE for the past 10 years, which she calls “a transformative decade”. My parents worked hard, made money, and knew how to spend it, providing a good life and style. However, I did not come <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2024/01/26/money-me-i-came-from-nothing-and-am-not-afraid-to-go-back-there/" target="_blank">from wealth</a>. They gave me a strong foundation, but I learnt that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/03/25/how-to-have-better-conversations-about-money/" target="_blank">wealth isn’t just about money </a>– it’s about resilience, values and balance. When you’re raised in Turkey, there’s always a surprise around the corner, and that builds strength over time. Believe it or not, my first job was at British American Tobacco, where I sold cigarettes! I’m still working on clearing that karma, as it’s the opposite of where I am now in the holistic world. But it was an interesting start to my journey. Growing up in Turkey, unexpected financial challenges came with the territory. It was always about adapting and building resilience. That mindset helped me navigate the ups and downs of life. I grow my wealth by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/27/how-the-power-of-discipline-shapes-your-financial-well-being/" target="_blank">investing in things that align with my values </a>– businesses that promote well-being, such as Seva, and soon my plant-based luxury bonbon chocolate business. I focus on building sustainable ventures that benefit both people and the planet. I’m <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/money-me-balance-is-key-to-financial-health-1.409433" target="_blank">a balanced spender</a>. I definitely spend on things that matter to me – well-being, good food, artisan art, culture and travel. But I also understand the importance of saving and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/20/money-me-my-best-investment-is-a-100m-dubai-hills-mansion/" target="_blank">making wise investments</a>. Overall, yes. I’ve been intentional about where I put my energy and money. My decisions are aligned with my values, and I see the impact of that in both my personal life and my businesses. My best investment is in myself. I believe we are all self-made, but only the successful are willing to admit it. Investing in my growth and development is what ultimately created Seva. It’s through that inner work and commitment to my vision that Seva came to life. I spend money on experiences that nourish my soul – whether it’s travelling, buying art, or investing in cultural experiences. These things stay with me far longer than material possessions. I view money as energy. It’s something that can create, heal and build if used wisely. I don’t see it as something to hoard but as a tool to create meaningful impact and experiences. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/01/06/money-me-i-dont-believe-in-impressing-others-about-my-success/" target="_blank">Don’t compare yourself with others</a>, and don’t ever feel like it’s too late for anything. Trust the process, invest in yourself and stay patient. Everything unfolds at the right time. Building Seva was a major milestone for me, as was expanding into new ventures like my plant-based chocolate business, writing books and giving sessions. Each milestone is a reflection of my personal growth as well. Well-being, good food, travel, artisan art and cultural experiences are my true luxuries. These are things that enhance my life and keep me connected to what’s truly important. My goal is to continue growing my businesses sustainably, support others in their wellness journeys and stay aligned with my values in everything I do.