Eda Gungor, co-founder of Seva, calls herself a balanced spender. Antonie Robertson / The National
Money & Me: ‘I spend my money on experiences that nourish my soul’

Eda Gungor, co-founder of Dubai’s wellness centre Seva, grows her wealth by investing in things that align with her values

Deepthi Nair
November 01, 2024