Shelley Bosworth, a business and mindset coach, says investing in property at the age of 18 was a financial milestone. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Shelley Bosworth, a business and mindset coach, says investing in property at the age of 18 was a financial milestone. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Money

Money & Me: ‘I always have a contingency pot for emergencies and rainy days’

Shelley Bosworth, a business and mindset coach, maintains a balance between spending money on things she loves and preparing for the future

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

October 25, 2024