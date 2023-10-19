Knightsbridge penthouse neighbouring Harrods on the market for £12.5m

A penthouseon one of the most expensive streets in the UK is on the market for the first time in five decades for £12.5 million.

The three-bedroom apartment in 18 Cadogan Square in Knightsbridge, central London, has been in the ownership of the same Middle Eastern family since the 1970s.

The 3,383 square feet loft-style penthouse, located in a grand, red brick, Flemish-style Victorian mansion, is within walking distance to Harrods, Hyde Park and Belgravia Square.

“Cadogan Square is one of the most desirable addresses,” Waleed Mohammed, founding director of selling agent, Merchants Row, told The National.

“It’s had embassies, diplomats, some of the most famous actors in the world. It has one of the world’s most famous schools.

“It’s definitely a dream home for someone who wants to be in prime central London. The location is just absolutely fabulous.”

The square was constructed between 1877 and 1888 and the mansion itself where the penthouse is located was built for Lord Cadogan by Scottish architect, William Young.

“They were built as huge town houses. Eventually some of them were split into apartments, like one of these,” said Mr Mohammed.

Penthouse in Cadogan Square – in pictures

Cadogan Square Penthouse This £12.5 million Cadogan Square penthouse is up for sale in Knightsbridge. All photos: Louise Bradley

“This is the penthouse, which is quite rare on Cadogan Square.”

Mr Mohammed said the property, which has a share of a freehold with a lease that has been extended to around 990 years, was recently renovated by renowned interior designer Louise Bradley.

“She’s finished the house to a very high standard and selected all the furniture,” added Mr Mohammed.

The property has 18ft-high vaulted ceilings, with full-height glazing, windows at floor level and a series of large skylights.

Each of the three bedrooms are en suite, and there is a double reception room which spans the entire depth of the building.

Off the reception room there is also a media room, which forms a third living space, as well as a family kitchen with a marble breakfast bar that leads to a separate utility room.

The property is is within walking distance to Harrods. Getty Images

The other side of the marble-floored entrance hall features access to the three en suite bedrooms.

There is also a guest cloakroom, a separate storage room and a storage loft area.

The apartment features air conditioning throughout and has an automated system that controls the blinds, music and the TV.

There is direct lift access via a security door that enters into the entrance hall.

“Your driver drops you down and takes you straight up into the apartment,” said Mr Mohammed.

“I see a young family taking this property who want to enjoy everything the area has to offer. It has one of the top schools in London, just within walking distance.

“I also see a businessman who has made it in life and wants to have a pad in London, a businessman with great taste.”