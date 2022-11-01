Popping out to Harrods? You can in this £25m London family apartment

Featured property

Cadogan Square, Knightsbridge, SW1- £25 million

Key details

Period family apartment (4404 sq ft / 409.31 sq m) arranged over the raised ground and lower ground floors

Subject of a lengthy rebuild programme to the highest specifications including stonework, parquet timber flooring, exotic rare marbles and bespoke stained glass windows.

Features five bedroom suites, all with marble bathrooms; a full home automated system including electric blinds, curtains, lighting and multimedia channels; a high specification air conditioning system; a smart lighting system by Lutron; and a private street entrance and separate staff entrance.

Cadogan Square is one of London’s premier addresses in the heart of Knightsbridge and perfectly located for the excellent schools, restaurants, hotels and the world-class designer shopping on Sloane Street and King’s Road. It is a short stroll to Harrods.

What’s the story?

The west-facing apartment was completely redesigned by world-renowned interior designer and architect Viktor Udzenija.

Ask the broker

Who would the property most suit?

Given that this property is like two apartments in one, this property would most suit a family with grown-up children who could live in the separate quarters with their own private entrance.

What is the property's standout design feature?

There are really too many to list but if I had to select just one, I would say the stonework and bespoke stained glass windows. They are a real talking point at the entrance of the property and make this home truly unique.

Give three reasons why international buyers or investors view the property?

1. It’s brand new — having been the subject of a lengthy rebuild programme of the highest specifications — and is truly a work of art, not just a property. Your friends will gasp when they visit!.

2. The location is equidistance between Harrods and Pavilion Road — perfectly placed for the world-class shopping that Knightsbridge and Chelsea has to offer.

3. Direct access to one of London’s finest garden squares, complete with access to a tennis court.