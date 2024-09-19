Mortgage experts expect a quicker uptake of smaller properties following the Fed's interest rate cuts. Antonie Robertson / The National
Mortgage experts expect a quicker uptake of smaller properties following the Fed's interest rate cuts. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

How will US Fed rate cut affect UAE mortgages?

Middle income professionals could see their mortgage eligibility improve after the 50 bps cut, experts say

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 19, 2024