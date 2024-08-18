My Dubai Rent: Teacher pays Dh60,000 for upgraded one-bed apartment

Kindergarten teacher Katrina Corcoran said she paid Dh10,000 ($2,720) more she had hoped to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/09/my-dubai-rent-estate-agent-settles-down-in-dh175000-villa-after-hotel-living/" target="_blank">rent</a> a refurbished one-bedroom in Town Square's Una Apartments due to its proximity to the desert, giving her easy access to her beloved off-road biking trails. She moved into the cosy, one-bedroom <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/14/my-dubai-rent-digital-content-creator-loves-watching-people-from-her-marina-apartment/" target="_blank">apartment</a> with a large terrace for Dh60,000 about two months ago. The US citizen moved to the UAE in 2011 and lived in Abu Dhabi until 2022 before moving to Town Square in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/24/my-dubai-rent-dh14000-for-a-family-home-with-views-of-the-burj-khalifa/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>. Ms Corcoran took <i>The National </i>on a tour of her home. I loved this specific unit as it's one of the few inward-facing podium-level apartments, spread across 451-square-feet with a terrace of around 230 square feet. The owner also did some modifications to the apartment, which I liked, so I was OK to pay Dh10,000 more than my housing allowance. The rents have skyrocketed recently and I wanted something that's unique and caters to me. The kitchen island, with the countertop seating for two, offers additional storage space underneath and separates the kitchen from the living area. A backsplash of tiles in the kitchen added some aesthetic touches to the colour scheme of the apartment and the owner had the metal sink replaced with a farmhouse sink. Even the bathroom was given a facelift, with a glass wall and a rain shower, which is a nice feature. The owner also added additional cabinets in the bathroom for extra storage, as well as a wall of upper cabinets in the bedroom that can fit suitcases or extra bedding. Ever since I moved to Dubai, I have lived in Town Square. The reason why I chose to stay here is because it's a dog-friendly community and I have a large dog. She's 12 years old, so she's quite senior and I want to keep her here because it's convenient. I also go off-road biking and love the proximity to the desert. I can literally ride out of the garage and into the desert. Over the last two years, I've ridden the dunes behind this area, so I know it quite well. There's quite a bit of construction around the area but it will disappear soon. The building has a cinema that residents can reserve, a music studio and a pool table. There's also a library that has public study spaces for residents as well as meeting rooms. The traffic is terrible, especially in the mornings, causing half-hour delays for commuters. There's one roundabout right now and it gets chaotic when most people head out in the same direction. Town Square is a little bit further out of the city. To some people, that's an advantage, and to others it's a disadvantage. We are also quite far from JBR and what people typically think of as the happening areas. Also, we are not along the public transit route and don't have access to the Dubai Metro. This is a small oasis in itself. There are smaller communities within the large community, which is nice. There are nice restaurants that I really like and a sports bar or gastropub, and little cafes. For children, there is a splash pad and a wave pool. Most buildings in the area have WhatsApp groups for residents, with special buy-and-sell groups as well. I love plants and I have placed them all over the apartment. You don't see a TV out in the main area as it's hidden away in my bedroom. The apartment has everything I need and has my quirky taste. Because I ride motorcycles I have a lot of gear, so I needed a unique feature for storage inside the bedroom. I have an additional curtain that hides my extra storage for my motorcycle equipment. Yeah, I'd love to, if that's possible, depending on the owner. Of all the places that I looked at, this was my favourite by far. Though it was the smallest, it was the most functional. Yes, I think this particular apartment offers great value for money.