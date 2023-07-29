Best areas to rent in Dubai for middle income earners

Many people dream of relocating somewhere with sunshine, white beaches and endless entertainment, which is what makes Dubai one of the fastest-growing destinations for people moving abroad for work.

Thanks to its job opportunities, booming economy and high salaries, the emirate's population passed 3.5 million last year, and with a major expansion of the city planned, the government's target is 5.8 million people by 2040.

Whether you're looking for a high-rise apartment with beach views or a spacious villa in a family-friendly neighbourhood, there is something in Dubai for everyone.

Experts recommend that no more than 30 per cent of a person's annual salary be spent on rent, so home hunters with an income range of Dh15,000 to Dh25,000 a month would need to look for properties going for between Dh60,000 and Dh100,000 a year.

Here, The National takes a closer look at some of the most popular neighbourhoods in the emirate right now.

Best for families

Parents are spoilt for choice with family-friendly communities in the emirate.

There are plenty of neighbourhoods in Dubai with tree-lined streets, playgrounds, tennis courts, recreational facilities and more.

For larger families, one property expert said Town Square is an option worth looking at.

"The community has spacious two-bedroom apartments starting from around Dh65,000 and three bedrooms at an entry level of Dh100,000," said Thomas Poulson, leasing director at haus & haus real estate in Dubai.

However, there are cheaper options if you don't mind travelling farther afield.

"Families can also consider venturing out to other communities farther away from mainstream areas of Dubai, such as Emaar South, where three-bedroom townhouses start from Dh85,000 a year," he said.

"Damac Hills 2 is another option, where families can rent three-bedroom townhouses at a starting price of around Dh60,000 per year."

In Sports City families can take advantage of the affordable housing as three-bedroom apartments range up to Dh80,000. There are many schools near by, including Victory Heights Primary School and Renaissance School, as well as Dwight School Dubai and Wonder Years Nursery.

Jumeirah Village Circle is one of the most family-friendly neighbourhoods in the emirate. It has a range of properties and amenities, more than 30 landscaped parks and fitness centres and is home to JSS International School. There are also a number of clinics, hospitals and pharmacies, and it's close to Dubai Marina and JLT, making commuting to the city fuss free.

It's a popular budget-friendly option for families who are looking for peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The average cost for a two-bedroom apartment in this neighbourhood is about Dh72,000.

Discovery Gardens is another affordable option for families looking for a neighbourhood with good metro access. Residents can use the Discovery Gardens Metro Station, which lies on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro.

With sprawling green landscapes, there is plenty of space for the kids to play. Apartments are spread across six districts and more than 30 per cent of the area is dedicated to open spaces. The neighbourhood, however, is better suited to smaller families, since three-bedroom apartments are a rare find.

The average price for a two-bedroom apartment in Discovery Gardens can cost between Dh66,000 and Dh78,000 a year.

The neighbourhood has two Carrefour branches, as well as small grocery outlets and mini-marts throughout the clusters. It is also home to UK-curriculum Gems Winchester School and the Indian curriculum Delhi Private School, as well as The Arbor School near Asayel Street, which offers the British curriculum.

Best for singles or couples

People moving to Dubai alone or with a partner can find plenty of options for either a studio or one-bedroom apartment in the city.

Dubai Marina, Bar Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Business Bay are popular areas to live in Dubai for those in this salary bracket.

"Business Bay is a great area for middle income earners due to the competitive rents offered, especially in comparison with the surrounding communities of Downtown and City Walk," said Robert Stevenson, head of lettings at Allsopp & Allsopp.

"Business Bay has a dedicated metro stop and offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, making it the ideal location to secure competitive rents with easy access to all Dubai has to offer."

Rents in the area are typically about Dh59,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

On the coast, Dubai Marina offers mid and high-rise apartments close to restaurants, salons and cafes, many within budget.

If you're coming to Dubai with limited belongings, you can find fully furnished one-bedroom apartments or studios with all the amenities, such as a shared gym, shared pool, parking and concierge services for Dh80,000 a year, with some landlords accepting up to 12 cheques.

For solitary residents, a studio apartment is an affordable choice with Studio One Tower in Dubai Marina offering fully furnished units for less than Dh80,000 a year.

For those who prefer to bring their own belongings, or furnish their properties, Escan Marina Tower in Dubai Marina, which is close to Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and The Walk JBR, has unfurnished units from Dh59,000 per year, with landlords accepting between one and 12 cheques.

JLT is also one of the city's most talked-about neighbourhoods and is filled with cafes, gyms, hotels and spas. It's less central than Dubai Marina, but is generally more affordable.

Rent in JLT typically starts from Dh50,000 for a studio. Jumeirah Bay X1 building is offering fully-furnished units for Dh70,000 per year.

Dubai Hills is another option if you are looking for a studio or one-bedroom apartment.

"Dubai Hills Estate is a good option for singles," Mr Poulson said.

"There are one-bedroom apartments in Collective and Park Heights starting from Dh80,000. The Views also offers one-bedroom apartments from around Dh85,000 to Dh90,000."