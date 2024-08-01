Dubai skyline. The UAE government's reforms, such as the issuance of golden visas for expatriates, is likely to tilt the residential market towards sales. Bloomberg
How the UAE's demographics is shaping the property market
A growing young workforce is supporting the growth of the residential and commercial sectors
Vijay Valecha
03 August, 2024