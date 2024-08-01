Dubai skyline. The UAE government's reforms, such as the issuance of golden visas for expatriates, is likely to tilt the residential market towards sales. Bloomberg
Dubai skyline. The UAE government's reforms, such as the issuance of golden visas for expatriates, is likely to tilt the residential market towards sales. Bloomberg

Business

Property

How the UAE's demographics is shaping the property market

A growing young workforce is supporting the growth of the residential and commercial sectors

Vijay Valecha

03 August, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money