Abu Dhabi's IHC plans $33bn merger to create investment powerhouse

International Holding Company (IHC), the largest listed company in the UAE, is merging three of its portfolio companies to create a Dh120 billion ($33 billion) energy and consumer sector-focused investment platform.

The merger will bring together IHC’s three flagship companies 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding into a single, “next‑generation investment powerhouse” that will create one of Abu Dhabi’s largest listed investment companies, IHC said.

The merged entity will be renamed the 2PointZero Group and will continue to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), uniting three platforms across sectors that are essential to future global growth.

The transaction will strengthen IHC’s position as a leader in sustainable value creation.

The merged platform will focus on energy and consumer sectors, leveraging on rising energy demand, AI innovation, global consumer growth, and expanding food security needs to propel its business, IHC said.

“This merger reflects IHC’s continued commitment to building globally competitive platforms that drive sustainable value for Abu Dhabi and beyond,” Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, chairman of IHC, said.

“By combining three of our most strategic entities, we advance a structure that enhances long‑term growth, scalability and resilience across vital global sectors.”

The transaction, Sheikh Tahnoon said, also reinforces IHC’s role as an “architect of transformation, harnessing AI and dynamic value networks to shape industries of tomorrow”.

Transaction details

The combination of three companies will be executed through share‑swap whereby Multiply Group will issue about 23.36 billion new shares to acquire, 21.60 billion shares of 2PointZero - 100 of their stake - from IHC-related entities. It will will acquire 1.77 billion shares of Ghitha Holding, which equals 83.9 per cent of IHC related entities in the company.

The share capital of Multiply will increase from current Dh2.8 billion to Dh8.64 billion. Once the deal is completed, the outstanding shares of the merged entity will stand at 34.56 billion shares outstanding and their combined asset base will surge to Dh120 billion, according to IHC.

Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed by mid‑November, the company added.

