Abu Dhbai's IHC buys $1bn stake in India's Sammaan Capital

International Holding Company (IHC) on Thursday agreed to acquire a 43.5 per cent stake in India’s Sammaan Capital in a $1 billion deal as the Abu Dhabi conglomerate continues to diversify its portfolio of assets.
IHC, one of the most valuable listed companies in the Middle East, said the investment underscores the company's commitment to the long-term potential of India's financial sector.
“This $1 billion investment reaffirms our commitment to supporting Sammaan Capital in its next phase of development, including the adoption of AI to enhance lending and credit solutions, and to contributing meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem,” IHC chief executive Syed Shueb said.
As part of the agreement, Sammaan Capital will issue 330 million shares and 306.7 million warrants at $1.5681 each, an 18 per cent discount to its last close.
More to come …
