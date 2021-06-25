Warner Bros Studio upgrades Friends fan experience

In the wake of Friends: The Reunion, which saw the stars of the hit TV show reunite on stage for the first time in 17 years, Warner Bros Studios has upgraded its Friends fan experience.

Warner Bros Hollywood will restart its studio tours on Saturday, and fans can now enjoy newly recreated sets, including Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica’s apartment, where visitors can dine at the kitchen table or even on the sofa.

Friends Central Perk sofa scene. Courtesy of Netflix

The tour also takes in a newly expanded Central Perk. Located at Stage 48: Script to Screen, the recreation of the cafe offers a New York deli-inspired menu that features corn beef melts, pizza wedges, fries, and most importantly, Central Perk coffee.

Desserts will include treats inspired by the cast, including Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle – minus the meat. A variety of costumes worn by the cast are also now on display.

For those looking to take a bit of the Friends magic home with them, the studio’s dedicates Friends boutique is offering a range of new and exclusive merchandise, including kitchen and dining ware, Monica’s famous door frame, Friends: The Reunion-inspired spirit jerseys and coffee mugs, and Central Perk coffee beans.

Friends: The Reunion aired on May 27, having been delayed multiple times because of Covid-19 production issues, and drew millions of viewers from around the world. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunited for a one-off, unscripted special on the set of the beloved show, to reminisce about their fondest memories, favourite episodes, and the global phenomenon that the show became.