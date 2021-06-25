Warner Bros Studio upgrades Friends fan experience

The Hollywood studio has unveiled newly recreated sets and exclusive memorabilia

Warner Bros Studio has expanded its Friends fan experience. Courtesy Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood
Warner Bros Studio has expanded its Friends fan experience. Courtesy Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood

In the wake of Friends: The Reunion, which saw the stars of the hit TV show reunite on stage for the first time in 17 years, Warner Bros Studios has upgraded its Friends fan experience.

Warner Bros Hollywood will restart its studio tours on Saturday, and fans can now enjoy newly recreated sets, including Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica’s apartment, where visitors can dine at the kitchen table or even on the sofa.

Friends Central Perk sofa scene. Courtesy of Netflix
Friends Central Perk sofa scene. Courtesy of Netflix

The tour also takes in a newly expanded Central Perk. Located at Stage 48: Script to Screen, the recreation of the cafe offers a New York deli-inspired menu that features corn beef melts, pizza wedges, fries, and most importantly, Central Perk coffee.

Desserts will include treats inspired by the cast, including Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle – minus the meat. A variety of costumes worn by the cast are also now on display.

Read More

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is now available to watch on OSN Streaming. Courtesy OSN 'Friends: The Reunion': emotions run high on social media as long-awaited special airs

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreate Ross and Monica's famous 'Friends' dance

For those looking to take a bit of the Friends magic home with them, the studio’s dedicates Friends boutique is offering a range of new and exclusive merchandise, including kitchen and dining ware, Monica’s famous door frame, Friends: The Reunion-inspired spirit jerseys and coffee mugs, and Central Perk coffee beans.

Friends: The Reunion aired on May 27, having been delayed multiple times because of Covid-19 production issues, and drew millions of viewers from around the world. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunited for a one-off, unscripted special on the set of the beloved show, to reminisce about their fondest memories, favourite episodes, and the global phenomenon that the show became.

Updated: June 25, 2021 12:24 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises in the Dubai sky. EPA / ALI HAIDER

Last supermoon of the year brightens UAE skies

Science
Toshiba shareholders voted to oust chairman of the board Osamu Nagayama Photo: Reuters

Toshiba shareholders remove chairman over alleged government collusion

Technology
Celebrities who received the UAE golden visa, from left to right: Najwa Karam, Shah Rukh Khan and Nadine Nassib Njeim. EPA, AFP

Mohammed Ramadan to Shah Rukh Khan: 20 celebrities with the UAE golden visa

Arts&Culture
Mr Ambani's Reliance Industries, which gets 60% of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals, plans to invest in four “giga factories” to produce solar modules, hydrogen, fuel cells and to build a battery grid to store electricity. Reuters

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani to invest $10.1bn into clean energy

Business
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read