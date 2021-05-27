'Friends: The Reunion': emotions run high on social media as long-awaited special airs

As the cast of Friends, one of the world's most-loved shows, reunite for the first time in more than 17 years, emotions were running high on social media.
Friends: The Reunion finally aired on HBO Max on Thursday morning, after years of hoping and wishing by fans around the globe.
But did it live up to expectations?
The overwhelming answer is yes.
As the cast gathered to reminisce over their fondest memories, favourite episodes, and the global phenomenon that the show became.
The one-off special started with the cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – returning to the set of the show, including Monica's apartment and the Central Perk coffee shop.
As the cast got emotional at stepping back onto the set, so did social media users around the world.
"Joey wiping Monica's tears. We aren't ready for this #FriendsReunion", wrote Twitter user Amrita, as LeBlanc used a tissue to dab Cox's tears.
Joey wiping Monica's tears 🥺❤️— Amrita (@khayaliipulav) May 27, 2021
We aren't ready for this #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/3DrXF2qh6p
One of the reunion's revelations was that many of the cast members had forgotten a lot of the show's famous lines, as well as whole episodes. But die-hard fans of the show still remember it line-for-line.
"I think it’s funny how they don’t remember their episodes... but I do #FriendsTheReunion @hbomax," wrote Twitter user ReallyRoo.
I think it’s funny how they don’t remember their episodes... but I do 🤨 #FriendsTheReunion @hbomax— ℜ𝔲𝔡𝔶 ℜ𝔬𝔬 (@ReallyROO) May 27, 2021
"They are delivering the lines the same way as before this is making me cry even more #FriendsReunion," wrote user Abby Camms.
THEY ARE DELIVERING THE LINES THE SAME WAY AS BEFORE THIS IS MAKING ME CRY EVEN MORE #FriendsReunion— abby (@abbyscorsie) May 27, 2021
Another moment which really set social media users off was Schwimmer and Aniston, whose characters Ross and Rachel had an on-off relationship throughout the show's 10 seasons, admitting that, during the show's first few seasons they were never able to act on their feelings, as the timing was never right. Instead they channelled their adoration of each other into their on-screen relationship.
"Jen and David?!?! Real life Ross and Rachel?!?! #FriendsReunion", wrote one user.
“so we just channeled all of our energy into ross and rachel” UHM JENNIFER??? DAVID??? HELLO??? #FriendsReunion— trixie, PUNKSEY IS COMING ४ (@mxchanandler) May 27, 2021
Many people also took the opportunity to relive their favourite show, and bask in the nostalgia it brought about.
"The #FriendsReunion. I admit I was sceptical at first, but I am actually crying," wrote Twitter user, Jacinta Lee.
The #FriendsReunion. I admit I was sceptical at first, but I am actually crying. pic.twitter.com/pSa214Abjs— Jacinta Lee (@jacinta_lee3) May 27, 2021
"One hell of a reunion. #FriendsReunion", another user said.
"I'm so thankful for this cast," read another tweet.
Read more:
[ Jennifer Aniston's favourite 'Friends' celebrity cameo? Ex-husband Brad Pitt, of course ]
[ Everything we know about the 'Friends' reunion special so far ]
_________________
