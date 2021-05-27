'Friends: The Reunion': emotions run high on social media as long-awaited special airs

As the cast of Friends, one of the world's most-loved shows, reunite for the first time in more than 17 years, emotions were running high on social media.

Friends: The Reunion finally aired on HBO Max on Thursday morning, after years of hoping and wishing by fans around the globe.

But did it live up to expectations?

The overwhelming answer is yes.

As the cast gathered to reminisce over their fondest memories, favourite episodes, and the global phenomenon that the show became.

The one-off special started with the cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – returning to the set of the show, including Monica's apartment and the Central Perk coffee shop.

As the cast got emotional at stepping back onto the set, so did social media users around the world.

"Joey wiping Monica's tears. We aren't ready for this #FriendsReunion", wrote Twitter user Amrita, as LeBlanc used a tissue to dab Cox's tears.

Joey wiping Monica's tears 🥺❤️

We aren't ready for this #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/3DrXF2qh6p — Amrita (@khayaliipulav) May 27, 2021

One of the reunion's revelations was that many of the cast members had forgotten a lot of the show's famous lines, as well as whole episodes. But die-hard fans of the show still remember it line-for-line.

"I think it’s funny how they don’t remember their episodes... but I do #FriendsTheReunion @hbomax," wrote Twitter user ReallyRoo.

I think it’s funny how they don’t remember their episodes... but I do 🤨 #FriendsTheReunion @hbomax — ℜ𝔲𝔡𝔶 ℜ𝔬𝔬 (@ReallyROO) May 27, 2021

"They are delivering the lines the same way as before this is making me cry even more #FriendsReunion," wrote user Abby Camms.

THEY ARE DELIVERING THE LINES THE SAME WAY AS BEFORE THIS IS MAKING ME CRY EVEN MORE #FriendsReunion — abby (@abbyscorsie) May 27, 2021

Another moment which really set social media users off was Schwimmer and Aniston, whose characters Ross and Rachel had an on-off relationship throughout the show's 10 seasons, admitting that, during the show's first few seasons they were never able to act on their feelings, as the timing was never right. Instead they channelled their adoration of each other into their on-screen relationship.

"Jen and David?!?! Real life Ross and Rachel?!?! #FriendsReunion", wrote one user.

JEN AND DAVID?!?! REAL LIFE ROSS AND RACHEL?!?! #FriendsReunion — JCQ💖 (@jaciequinney1) May 27, 2021

“so we just channeled all of our energy into ross and rachel” UHM JENNIFER??? DAVID??? HELLO??? #FriendsReunion — trixie, PUNKSEY IS COMING ४ (@mxchanandler) May 27, 2021

Many people also took the opportunity to relive their favourite show, and bask in the nostalgia it brought about.

"The #FriendsReunion. I admit I was sceptical at first, but I am actually crying," wrote Twitter user, Jacinta Lee.

The #FriendsReunion. I admit I was sceptical at first, but I am actually crying. pic.twitter.com/pSa214Abjs — Jacinta Lee (@jacinta_lee3) May 27, 2021

"One hell of a reunion. #FriendsReunion", another user said.

"I'm so thankful for this cast," read another tweet.

I'M SO THANKFUL FOR THIS CAST!! #FriendsReunion — inne ✿ (@jenanistcns) May 27, 2021

the friends reunion changed the course of my life actually — ˳·˖✶ (@julietslorelai) May 27, 2021

_________________

Read more:

[ Jennifer Aniston's favourite 'Friends' celebrity cameo? Ex-husband Brad Pitt, of course ]

[ Everything we know about the 'Friends' reunion special so far ]

_________________

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000