'Friends: The Reunion': emotions run high on social media as long-awaited special airs

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunite for a one-off on the set of their beloved show

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is now available to watch on OSN Streaming. Courtesy OSN 

Sophie Prideaux
May 27, 2021

As the cast of Friends, one of the world's most-loved shows, reunite for the first time in more than 17 years, emotions were running high on social media.

Friends: The Reunion finally aired on HBO Max on Thursday morning, after years of hoping and wishing by fans around the globe.

But did it live up to expectations?

The overwhelming answer is yes.

As the cast gathered to reminisce over their fondest memories, favourite episodes, and the global phenomenon that the show became.

The one-off special started with the cast members –  Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – returning to the set of the show, including Monica's apartment and the Central Perk coffee shop.

As the cast got emotional at stepping back onto the set, so did social media users around the world.

"Joey wiping Monica's tears. We aren't ready for this #FriendsReunion", wrote Twitter user Amrita, as LeBlanc used a tissue to dab Cox's tears.

One of the reunion's revelations was that many of the cast members had forgotten a lot of the show's famous lines, as well as whole episodes. But die-hard fans of the show still remember it line-for-line.

"I think it’s funny how they don’t remember their episodes... but I do #FriendsTheReunion @hbomax," wrote Twitter user ReallyRoo.

"They are delivering the lines the same way as before this is making me cry even more #FriendsReunion," wrote user Abby Camms.

Another moment which really set social media users off was Schwimmer and Aniston, whose characters Ross and Rachel had an on-off relationship throughout the show's 10 seasons, admitting that, during the show's first few seasons they were never able to act on their feelings, as the timing was never right. Instead they channelled their adoration of each other into their on-screen relationship.

"Jen and David?!?! Real life Ross and Rachel?!?! #FriendsReunion", wrote one user.

Many people also took the opportunity to relive their favourite show, and bask in the nostalgia it brought about.

"The #FriendsReunion. I admit I was sceptical at first, but I am actually crying," wrote Twitter user, Jacinta Lee.

"One hell of a reunion. #FriendsReunion", another user said.

"I'm so thankful for this cast," read another tweet.

Updated: May 27th 2021, 8:57 AM
The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP

Group A

Paraguay
Japan
Switzerland
USA

Group B

Uruguay
Mexico
Italy
Tahiti

Group C

Belarus
UAE
Senegal
Russia

Group D

Brazil
Oman
Portugal
Nigeria

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150

Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500

Engine: 5.0-litre V8

Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm

Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km

Price: from Dh94,900

On sale: now

Schedule:

Pakistan v Sri Lanka:
28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi
6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai
13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai
16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi
18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi
20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah
23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah
26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi
27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi
29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Things Heard & Seen

Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton

2/5

UAE squad

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm

Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm

Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

T20 World Cup Qualifier

Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets

Qualified teams

1. Netherlands
2. PNG
3. Ireland
4. Namibia
5. Scotland
6. Oman

T20 World Cup 2020, Australia

Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman
Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

