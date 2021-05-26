Jennifer Aniston's favourite 'Friends' celebrity cameo? Ex-husband Brad Pitt, of course

It's probably quicker to name the actors who didn't have a cameo in Friends than try and recall all those who did.

Ahead of the highly anticipated reunion special, the original cast have been sharing their favourite guest stars.

Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Greene in the beloved sitcom, named then-husband Brad Pitt as one of her favourite cameos.

In an interview ahead of the reunion special, which is set to air on Thursday, the cast sat down for an interview with Access, where they were asked about their most memorable moments.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ will be available on OSN platforms from May 27. Courtesy OSN

"You had every A-list star on there. Do you have a favourite or most memorable one?" Kit Hoover, co-host of the show Access, asked Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

“I was blown away by so many,” said Kudrow.

Aniston said Ben Stiller was “hysterical”, and called close friend Reese Witherspoon, who played her sister Jill on the show, “brilliant”.

As the cast ran through some of their other favourite big-name guests, Aniston said: "And Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic."

Pitt, who was married to Aniston from 2000 to 2005, appeared in season eight of the show, in the episode The One With the Rumour. His character, Will, was a guest of Ross's at Monica's Thanksgiving dinner, where his high-school hatred for Rachel resurfaces.

Friends: The Reunion is due to air at 3am ET on Thursday on HBO Max. In the UAE, it will air at 11am on OSN.

As part of the unscripted special, the show's six stars – Aniston, Kudrow, Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – reunite for the first time in 17 years, on the original Warner Bros soundstage.

As well as reuniting on set, the cast will also sit down with TV host and actor James Corden for an interview.

Along with the full original cast, Friends: The Reunion will feature guest appearances from the likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Witherspoon.