Red Sea Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba and Nadine Labaki among guests

Many stars, from Bollywood to Hollywood, have already descended on the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah over the past few days.

Only in its second year, the festival has drawn strong star power, as the region continues to stake its claim in international show business.

"We have a unique opportunity to make new films accessible to wider audiences, showcase the work of exciting new voices and make a meaningful contribution to the Saudi culture and wider region," Mohammed Al Turki, the festival’s chief executive, said during the opening on Thursday.

The festival is taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah until December 10.

The event has seen an eye-catching parade of several Arab and international celebrities so far. Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a head-turner in her bright yellow satin gown during the Women in Cinema red carpet event.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Women in Cinema event during the Red Sea International Film Festival. Getty Images

Other esteemed Indian personalities spotted at the festival include Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Freida Pinto, who is known for her critically-acclaimed performance in the 2008 Oscar-winner Slumdog Millionaire.

"Last night was spectacular and brilliant in every which way," Pinto, who also turned heads in a yellow gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, said in an Instagram post after the gala.

Hollywood has also been well represented at the Saudi event, with the likes of Lucy Hale, Michelle Rodriguez and Jessica Alba strutting the Women in Cinema red carpet.

Hale is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery, one of the lead characters in hit TV show Pretty Little Liars.

Lucy Hale on the red carpet for the Women in Cinema event at Red Sea International Film Festival. Getty Images

Rodriguez, on the other hand, is famous for playing street racer Letty Ortiz in the Fast & Furious franchise. She also starred in the Resident Evil films, as well as the 2009 big-screen behemoth Avatar by James Cameron.

Wearing an embellished Elie Saab dress, American actress and entrepreneur Alba also walked the red carpet.

Other Hollywood guests spotted at the female-focused segment of the festival were Sharon Stone, Jacqui Ainsley Ritchie, Elle Macpherson and American dancer Julianne Hough.

The festival, which features 131 films from 61 countries in dozens of languages, also has a visitor all the way from South Korea — Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo. Since the phenomenal Netflix hit, Park has been busy shooting other projects with Netflix, including a Korean version of the Spanish suspense-drama Money Heist.

Of course, the Red Sea International Film Festival is inundated with A-list actors and actresses from the Middle East and North Africa region. Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani was spotted during the opening, as well as Hussein Fahmy, Yousra and Nelly Karim from Egypt.

Egyptian actress Yousra speaks onstage during the opening gala of the Red Sea International Film Festival. Getty Images

Lebanese superstars Nicolas Mouawad and Nadine Nassib Njeim also graced the opening gala.

The festival will feature talks from some of the celebrity attendees, including Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, whose Capernaum drew global recognition from Cannes and the Oscars.

Other famous personalities at the festival include Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, British filmmakers Guy Ritchie and Gurinder Chadha, and Oscar-winning director, producer and screenwriter Oliver Stone, who leads the jury.

