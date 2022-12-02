Red Sea Film Festival red carpet fashion: Lebanese and Saudi designers reign supreme

While it's only in its second year, Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival has fast become an integral part of the annual celebrity circuit.

Stars from across the world descended on the red carpet for opening night, showing off glamorous looks by international and regional designers.

Priyanka Chopra and American dancer Julianne Hough wore gowns by Lebanese stalwart Tony Ward to the opening ceremony.

Chopra donned an embroidered kaftan-style couture gown, while Hough dazzled in a custom tulle and feather trim halter dress.

Freida Pinto chose Elie Saab for her eye-catching attire, a bright yellow gown with oversized, puffed sleeves from the Lebanese designer's pre-fall 2022 collection.

Freida Pinto wears Elie Saab at the opening night gala screening of What's Love Got To Do With It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Getty Images

Zuhair Murad looks were everywhere, as the namesake Lebanese fashion designer hit the red carpet himself. Egyptian singer Yousra, who was awarded with the Gold Yusr Honorary Award for her contribution to cinema, wore a golden, beaded halter neck gown with embellished cape and a clutch, while Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim chose a one-shoulder Zuhair Murad fitted draped satin gown from the atelier's spring/summer 2022 line.

Famed Lebanese presented Raya Abirached also chose Zuhair Murad in the form of a floor-length white cady kaftan with crystals and gold brooch beading from the ready-to-wear resort 2023 collection.

Looking smart was Saudi filmmaker Fatima Al Banawi, who chose a crisp white lace suit with a trailing blazer by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi, paired with nude heels.

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk, meanwhile, donned a silver beaded gown with thigh-high slit and asymmetrical shoulders by lesser-known Beirut atelier Ziad Nakad.

Designers from Saudi 100 Brands, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, also dressed a number of celebrity guests.

For example, Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wore a sequinned royal blue look by Yousef Akbar, while Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani wore a structured black and white, off-the-shoulder gown by Mashael Alfares.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the opening night gala. Getty Images

Jacqui Ainsley Ritchie, the wife of Guy Ritchie, who also received the Gold Yusr Honorary Award, wore a look by Dazluq, and Saudi actress Ida Alkusay wore an avant-garde A-line blue gown by Khawla.

Designer Honayda Serafi, who was celebrating becoming the first Saudi ambassador of Chopard at the event, wore a beautiful green gown and trailing head scarf with beaded embellishments, which she designed herself. She also dressed Sofia Guellaty, editor and board member of the Fashion Trust Arabia, in a deep purple dress.

Also representing the Gulf was US actress Sharon Stone, who wore a show-stopping blush pink gown with ruffled neck by Bahraini label Monsoori, paired with long black gloves.

US actress Sharon Stone arrives wearing Bahraini label Monsoori on the red carpet at the opening ceremony. AFP

International designers weren't in short supply, either, as Egyptian model Tara Emad looked sophisticated in head-to-toe Chanel, wearing a white floor-length buttoned up, long-sleeved tweed gown.

American actress Lucy Hale, best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, also attended, wearing a brilliant one-shouldered green gown by Giambattista Valli.