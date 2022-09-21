Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal touching meaning behind son's name in first picture

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have shared the first picture of their newborn son, and revealed the touching meaning of his name.

In a picture shared on Instagram, the couple are seen cradling baby Vayu, who was born last month.

The pair were dressed in matching yellow traditional Indian wear by designer Anamika Khanna, while Vayu was wrapped in a swaddle that was gifted to the couple.

They also shared the meaning behind the traditional name Vayu.

“In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja,” the actress wrote.

“In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind,” she said. “Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu.

“He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Stars were quick to send their well wishes and congratulations to the couple.

Queer Eye’s Tan France wrote: “This is beautiful.”

Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar said: “Congratulations to your beautiful little family! So happy for you all."

The actress, 36, who made her Bollywood debut in 2007, got married to Anand, 38, a sneaker entrepreneur, at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Mumbai in 2018. Besides acting, she's also a fashion influencer and is spotted regularly at international red carpet events, most notably the Cannes Film Festival, which she's been attending for a decade as a L'Oreal ambassador.

She moved to London with her husband in 2021, and lives there now.

Sonam is the daughter of Bollywood star and Slumdog Millionaire actor Anil Kapoor, and was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy The Zoya Factor. Her next film is the thriller Blind, in which she plays a blind police officer trying to hunt down a serial killer.

