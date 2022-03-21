Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has announced she's expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja in the autumn. Revealing the news on her social media page on Monday, the actress wrote: "We can’t wait to welcome you."

She shared the news along with a series of photographs featuring her husband, one showing her cradling her baby bump.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support," she said.

Her businessman husband posted the same photos and message on his Instagram account.

The actress, 36, who made her Bollywood debut in 2007, got married to Anand, 38, a sneaker entrepreneur, at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Mumbai in 2018. Besides acting, she's also a fashion influencer and is spotted regularly at international red carpet events, most notably the Cannes Film Festival, which she's been been attending for a decade as a L'Oreal ambassador.

She moved to London with her husband in 2021, and lives there now.

Sonam is the daughter of Bollywood star and Slumdog Millionaire actor Anil Kapoor, and was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy The Zoya Factor. She will next play a blind police officer trying to hunt down a serial killer in the thriller Blind.

Bollywood and international stars congratulated the couple following the announcement.

"Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can't wait for the babies to play," replied Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred alongside Sonam in the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding.

"Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja," actress and activist Dia Mirza said.

"Oh gosh yes! Congratulations both of you. Lots of love. You mad glowing beauty," musician Anouska Shankar replied.

Singer Nick Jonas posted a simple: "Congrats!" while designer Tamara Ralph, who co-founded the fashion label Ralph & Russo said: "Omg!!! Congrats guys!!! So so happy for you!!"

