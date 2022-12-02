Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah after wrapping up shoot

Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan has performed Umrah in Makkah after wrapping up filming of his latest work, Dunki, in Saudi Arabia.

Fans shared a video of Khan wrapped in the white ihram cloth, which Muslim men are required to wear when performing the pilgrimage.

#shahrukhkhan bollywood actor spotted in Haram Shareef performing Umrah

Ma sha Allah.



Thanks for the videos bro Mohammed Adil. pic.twitter.com/1Sta5zoYbm — Mohammad Munajir محمد مناطر 🇮🇳 (@munajir92) December 1, 2022

All Muslims able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime. Umrah is an optional, smaller pilgrimage.

Before his trip to Makkah, Khan shared a video, thanking the Saudi government.

“A special thanks to the Ministry of Culture for giving us a spectacular location,” Khan said pointing the sandy scene behind him. “A warm welcome, and amazing hospitality.”

A very big Shukran to @mocsaudi_en , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth… pic.twitter.com/gjCqCMRSZk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2022

December 1 marked the first day of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which is being held in the western coastal city of Jeddah.

At the festival, the King of Bollywood, as Khan is known, will receive an honorary award for his contributions to the Indian film industry.

Khan has starred in more than 100 films during his 30-year career, earning him numerous awards and international recognition.

The festival runs until December 10 and will show 131 feature and short films spanning 41 countries.