Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah after wrapping up shoot

Indian actor has starred in more than 100 films, earning him the title King of Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022. Photo: SIBF
Nada AlTaher
Dec 02, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan has performed Umrah in Makkah after wrapping up filming of his latest work, Dunki, in Saudi Arabia.

Fans shared a video of Khan wrapped in the white ihram cloth, which Muslim men are required to wear when performing the pilgrimage.

All Muslims able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime. Umrah is an optional, smaller pilgrimage.

Before his trip to Makkah, Khan shared a video, thanking the Saudi government.

“A special thanks to the Ministry of Culture for giving us a spectacular location,” Khan said pointing the sandy scene behind him. “A warm welcome, and amazing hospitality.”

December 1 marked the first day of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which is being held in the western coastal city of Jeddah.

At the festival, the King of Bollywood, as Khan is known, will receive an honorary award for his contributions to the Indian film industry.

Khan has starred in more than 100 films during his 30-year career, earning him numerous awards and international recognition.

The festival runs until December 10 and will show 131 feature and short films spanning 41 countries.

Updated: December 02, 2022, 12:50 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL