Red Sea International Film Festival to honour Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, will receive an honorary award in recognition of his contribution to films, at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival .

The film festival will be taking place in Jeddah, on the eastern shore of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, between December 1 and 10.

With a career spanning more than three decades, the award-winning actor and producer, dubbed by his legions of fans as King Khan, has starred in more than 100 films, cementing himself as a superstar not only in India but around the world.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival,” Khan said.

“It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Earlier this month, Khan was honoured at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award presented to him on stage at the festival. Greeted by a packed auditorium of fans, Khan spoke about the importance of arts and culture in his acceptance speech and also discussed the UAE’s impressive vision over the years during an interview on stage.

His latest film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone, is set for release on January 25.

“We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar,” said Mohammed Al Turki, chief executive of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

“After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful icons of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

The second Red Sea International Film Festival will be showing 131 feature and short films from 61 countries in 41 languages, showcasing both established and emerging talent.

