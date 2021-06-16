Rob Beckett's Dubai debut: British comedian's one-off show has a new date

Initially scheduled for March, the entertainer will now perform in October at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Comedian Rob Beckett is performing in Dubai in October. Courtesy GME Events
Comedian Rob Beckett is performing in Dubai in October. Courtesy GME Events

British comedian Rob Beckett’s one-off Dubai show has a new date. And if you’ve enjoyed his work as a presenter and podcaster, Beckett has assured us: he’s even funnier on stage.

The comedian’s show was initially set to take place on March 26. It is now scheduled for October 28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Speaking to The National earlier this year, Beckett said he was looking forward to finally performing in Dubai. “I’ve been to Dubai a couple of times on holiday, but it’s my first time performing there,” he said.

Beckett is a household name in the UK, known for his relatable jokes, large smile and general geezer aura. He has appeared as a guest on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, and is a regular on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock the Week.

Read More

Russell Peters will perform at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on September 17. Courtesy Live Nation Middle EastRussell Peters is coming to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in September

Spice Girls turn 25: ‘Wannabe’ set for rerelease to celebrate the anniversary of the smash hit song

“I’d say my stuff is definitely relatable to any age, any gender – anyone who comes will get something from it,” he said.

“If you’ve ever enjoyed me on the telly or on a panel show, or even if you’ve thought, ‘I’m not sure about him’, whatever your acceptance was of that, I’m better on stage.

As with all shows, the event will follow strict Covid-19 guidelines. Tickets, which will be available to over-21s only, will need to be purchased in groups of two, three, four and six only, across all categories.

Tickets start from Dh195 and are on sale now at the Dubai Calendar App, 800Tickets, Platinum List and all UAE Virgin Megastores.

Published: June 16, 2021 01:27 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Theyab talks to a young girl before her vaccine dose is administered. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi royal family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
'Yemen is a tale of missed and then lost opportunities,' outgoing UN envoy Martin Griffiths said in a pessimistic final assessment. EPA

Outgoing UN envoy paints bleak picture of Yemen’s peace prospects

Gulf
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dubai government would continue to help all sectors recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Twitter

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE resilience in face of Covid-19 threat

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read