Russell Peters is coming to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in September

The show will mark the Canadian comedian's return to the capital following a 2013 show

Russell Peters will perform at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on September 17. Courtesy Live Nation Middle East
Comedy star Russell Peters is making his long-awaited return to Abu Dhabi with a show at Yas Island's Etihad Arena on Friday, September 17.

It will be the Canadian’s first show in the UAE capital since 2013, as well as his first international date since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m excited on so many levels and can’t wait to be back,” says Peters.

The award-winning comedian had the honour of being the first act to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, as he brought his Deported World Tour to the indoor, multi-purpose venue at City Walk in 2019.

RUSSELL PETERS - THE DEPORTED WORLD TOUR at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. courtesy: Coca-Cola Arena.
Peters is known for his close-to-the-bone, observational style of comedy that centres on highlighting racial stereotypes and throwing any semblance of political correctness out of the window. He has been named one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time.

The funnyman is no stranger to the UAE, performing sold-out Dubai and Abu Dhabi shows in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2019.

The comedian previously told The National that his Middle East shows are usually the same as they are in North America.

“I may curse a little less, but I won’t change my act for anyone,” he said.

Ahead of his last gig in Dubai, he also spoke about the Middle East region becoming more cosmopolitan.

“As a comic, the best audience you can really play to is one that has a good mix, and I always find that when I come to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities in the area,” he said. “That’s because you can make the jokes broader and the crowd will have more points of reference.”

At the time of writing, a number of safety measures are in place for events on Yas Island including social distancing, the wearing of face masks and using contactless payment.

Guests will also need a "green pass" from Al Hosn app to be able to attend the event.

Tickets are available now and start from Dh195. For more information, visit etihadarena.ae

Updated: June 16, 2021 08:32 AM

