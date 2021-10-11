Rob Beckett's Dubai debut: British comedian's one-off show has a new date and venue

British comedian Rob Beckett’s one-off Dubai show has a new date and location. If you’ve enjoyed his work as a presenter and podcaster, Beckett has assured us he’s even funnier on stage.

The comedian’s show was initially set to take place on March 26. It is now scheduled for October 25 at Dubai Opera.

NEW: English stand-up comedian, presenter, actor and host, #RobBeckett is coming to #DubaiOpera on 25 October to add laughs and cheer to your day with his unmissable smile and cheeky persona! This show is for 21+ only. Book your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/ojMtQenKMx — Dubai Opera by Emaar (@DubaiOpera) October 11, 2021

Speaking to The National earlier this year, Beckett said he was looking forward to finally performing in Dubai. "I've been to Dubai a couple of times on holiday, but it's my first time performing there," he said.

Beckett is a household name in the UK, known for his relatable jokes, large smile and general geezer aura. He has appeared as a guest on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, and is a regular on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Mock the Week.

“I’d say my stuff is definitely relatable to any age, any gender – anyone who comes will get something from it,” he said.

“If you’ve ever enjoyed me on the telly or on a panel show, or even if you’ve thought, ‘I’m not sure about him’, whatever your acceptance was of that, I’m better on stage.

As with all shows, the event will follow strict Covid-19 guidelines. Tickets, which will be available to over-21s only, will need to be purchased in groups of two, three, four and six only, across all categories.

Tickets start from Dh195 and are on sale now at the Dubai Calendar app, Dubai Opera, 800Tickets, Platinumlist and all UAE Virgin Megastores.