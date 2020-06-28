Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan' faces further delays

The release of Disney's live-action remake of Mulan has been delayed for a second time. It will be a blow to cinema operators who want blockbuster movies to draw audiences back in the midst of the pandemic.

Mulan was scheduled to be released in March, but was postponed until Friday, July 24, after cinemas around the world were forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, that date has now been pushed back further, to Friday, August 21, the company said in a statement.

US-Chinese actress Liu Yifei attends the world premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in March, shortly before the film's release was delayed. AFP

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Alan Horn and Alan Bergman, co-chairmen of Walt Disney Studios, said in the statement.

The $200 million (Dh734.6m) live-action remake of Disney’s 1998 animated classic stars Liu Yifei in the title role.

Cinema owners around the world had been hoping to offer Mulan in July, as well as Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet, to help lure audiences back to the big screen. However, both films are now slotted for an August release, with Tenet to be screened on Wednesday, August 12.

Cinemas around the world have been hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns, which began in mid-March, and have had to lay off tens of thousands of employees and borrow funds to stay afloat.

In Dubai, chains including Vox and Reel, have hosted drive-in cinemas in a bid to offer films to audiences in a safe environment.

However, indoor cinemas across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah have now reopened, with strict social-distancing measures in place.

Vox is yet to update its pre-booking system to reflect the new release date for Disney's Mulan. However, audiences can book to see Disney's Onward, Sonic the Hedgehog and The Call of the Wild, which are all currently showing.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

Jumanji: The Next Level Director: Jake Kasdan Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas Two out of five stars

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

