Bafta 2026 predictions: Why Hamnet may upset One Battle After Another for Best Film

The Bafta Film Awards take place tonight in London, with One Battle After Another leading the nominations with 14 and positioned as the most broadly supported film across the ballot. Its presence stretches from Best Film and Director through to several craft categories, giving it the structural advantage heading into the ceremony.

Yet the top prize may elude its grasp. Hamnet, Chloe Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, secured 11 nominations and has remained firmly in the conversation across major categories, including Best Film, Director and the acting races. Anchored by Jessie Buckley’s widely admired performance, the film's heavy emotionality and strong link to British cultural history is very much in its favour.

Timothee Chalamet is the favourite for the top acting prize, a rare achievement for a young male performer. AFP Info

Elsewhere, awards are likely to be shared. Marty Supreme holds momentum in Leading Actor, Sentimental Value is well placed in the international and writing categories, and the crafts appear spread across several contenders.

While the Oscars may look different next month, emotional weight and cultural relevance could push Hamnet over the top in several categories.

Here’s our predictions for the top prizes:

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

This is a two-horse race. And while One Battle After Another is still heavily favoured at the Oscars, it's hard not to imagine Hamnet picking up the top prize here – a powerful adaptation of the novel by Northern Irish author O’Farrell, inspired by the life and works of William Shakespeare.

Emotion matters at the Baftas. National pride matters too. Hamnet has both – and it’s one of the most effective tear-jerkers in years.

Prediction: Hamnet

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

If Hamnet loses Best Film, it wins here. Even if it wins Best Film, it could win here too. This is consolidation territory.

But there's strong affection for I Swear and Pillion, which are underdogs. And as this category often surprises, I could see Pillion pulling through.

Prediction: Pillion

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

This is the least ambiguous acting category of the night. Buckley’s performance has been positioned as the one to beat for months. It’s commanding without showboating, devastating without theatricality. There’s admiration across the board. An upset here would be genuinely surprising.

Prediction: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Here, the race feels more settled than the discourse suggests. Timothee Chalamet has quietly become the clear favourite – the kind of performance that signals career evolution rather than repetition. There’s strong support behind him.

DiCaprio remains formidable, particularly if One Battle After Another sweeps, but this feels like Chalamet’s moment.

Prediction: Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

This is more competitive than it looks on paper, but momentum currently sits with Teyana Taylor. If One Battle After Another performs strongly across the board, she benefits.

Emily Watson would represent the traditional Bafta choice – classical, British, controlled. But the broader industry tide appears to favour Taylor. These prizes tend to favour up-and-comers on the women's side and lifetime achievement on the men's side – the reasons for which are up for speculation – which could also benefit breakout star Odessa A'zion.

Prediction: Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

This category has a clear frontrunner in Stellan Skarsgard, whose work in Sentimental Value has been consistently singled out.

Mescal has strong support, particularly if Hamnet overperforms. But at the moment, Skarsgard feels out ahead.

Prediction: Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos – Bugonia

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

One Battle After Another is the most ambitious film of Paul Thomas Anderson's career, the crystallisation of his talents, and after an all-star career building to this moment, he's likely to sweep directing awards as a result. It's the defining achievement of the season.

Zhao remains a respected contender, but Anderson appears firmly in command.

Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

My Father's Shadow is another standout in this category, but Pillion has proven such a crowd-pleaser from a director so assured beyond his experience that it's hard to think it won't win.

Prediction: Pillion

Film not in the English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value has built steady respect across festivals and critics’ circles, gaining recognition outside non-English language categories.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is the most important film of the year and carries far more urgency and The Secret Agent has garnered similar acclaim, but this is also an industry that always has a soft spot for films about itself.

Prediction: Sentimental Value

Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sentimental Value is the heavy favourite here, but this could be the spot that the British film industry honours Sinners – which has by far the most Oscar nominations – and is also a vibrant, original creation and is the year's most talked-about hit.

Prediction: Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Literary prestige still matters. And Hamnet carries huge weight in both source material and adaptation – a hugely effective one done in part by the book's author herself.

Prediction: Hamnet

Original Score

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Jonny Greenwood's score is one of the most talked-about successes of One Battle After Another, and the Radiohead member is British music royalty.

And while Max Richter's score is a close second, it's hard to pick it when the key musical moment is a work that's been used across near-countless films and shows to date.

Prediction: One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood