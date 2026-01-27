Baftas 2026 full nominees list: The Voice of Hind Rajab and It was Just an Accident score nods

One Battle After Another tops the overall 2026 Bafta nominations with 14 nods, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, while Sinners, which led the Oscar nominations, follows closely with 13 nominations. The Bafta ceremony will take place in London on February 22.
In the Best Film Not in the English Language category, It Was Just an Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi, continues its strong awards run. The Cannes Palme d’Or-winning film blends dark humour with moral reckoning.
The same category also includes The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. The film revisits the final moments of a Palestinian child killed in Gaza, centring on a real recorded emergency call.
Also strongly represented are Hamnet and Marty Supreme, both securing 11 nominations.
Directed by Chloe Zhao, Hamnet receives nominations including Best Film, Best Director and multiple acting categories. Jessie Buckley is nominated for Leading Actress, while Paul Mescal and Emily Watson earn supporting acting nods.
The film, adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, reimagines the life of William Shakespeare through the death of his son, and is also recognised in technical categories including Costume Design, Original Score and Production Design.
Here's the full list of nominees.
Best Film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos – Bugonia
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English Language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
Elio
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
Children’s and Family Film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Original Screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
EE Bafta Rising Star award (voted by public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Original Score
Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet – Max Richter
One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
F1 The Movie
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up and Hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
F1 The Movie
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1 The Movie
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British Short Film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise