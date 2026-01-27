Baftas 2026 full nominees list: The Voice of Hind Rajab and It was Just an Accident score nods

One Battle After Another tops the overall 2026 Bafta nominations with 14 nods, including Best Film, Director and Adapted Screenplay, while Sinners, which led the Oscar nominations, follows closely with 13 nominations. The Bafta ceremony will take place in London on February 22.

In the Best Film Not in the English Language category, It Was Just an Accident, directed by Jafar Panahi, continues its strong awards run. The Cannes Palme d’Or-winning film blends dark humour with moral reckoning.

The same category also includes The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. The film revisits the final moments of a Palestinian child killed in Gaza, centring on a real recorded emergency call.

Also strongly represented are Hamnet and Marty Supreme, both securing 11 nominations.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Hamnet receives nominations including Best Film, Best Director and multiple acting categories. Jessie Buckley is nominated for Leading Actress, while Paul Mescal and Emily Watson earn supporting acting nods.

The film, adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, reimagines the life of William Shakespeare through the death of his son, and is also recognised in technical categories including Costume Design, Original Score and Production Design.

Here's the full list of nominees.

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos – Bugonia

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Children’s and Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original Screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

EE Bafta Rising Star award (voted by public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original Score

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1 The Movie

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

F1 The Movie

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1 The Movie

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise