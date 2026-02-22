'We will remember everyone who stood against us': Gaza dominates Berlin festival as Arab films win top prizes

Two Arab filmmakers took major prizes at the Berlin International Film Festival, with both using the stage to address the war in Gaza.

Lebanese director Marie-Rose Osta won the Golden Bear for Best Short Film for Someday a Child, about a boy with extraordinary abilities in a village shaped by conflict. In her acceptance speech, she referenced the real-world violence behind the story.

“In reality, children in Gaza, in all of Palestine, and in Lebanon do not have superpowers to protect them from Israeli bombs. Four children were killed in Lebanon just yesterday,” she said.

“No child should need superpowers to survive a genocide empowered by veto powers and the collapse of international law.” She added: “The lives of children in Gaza and Lebanon are not negotiable.”

Abdallah Alkhatib and Taqiyeddine Issaad accept the GWFF Best Feature Film Debut Award for Chronicles From the Siege at the Berlin International Film Festival. EPA Info

Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib received the GWFF Best First Feature Award for Chronicles From the Siege, which follows daily life under siege conditions. On stage, he said: “We will remember everyone who stood with us, and we will remember everyone who stood against us, against our right to live with dignity, or those who chose to be silent. Free Palestine from now until the end of the world."

Their speeches came during a Berlinale shaped by debate over political expression.

Earlier in the festival, jury president Wim Wenders was asked about Gaza at the opening press conference and said filmmakers should stay out of politics, comments that drew criticism from some attendees.

More than 80 filmmakers and industry figures later signed an open letter urging the festival to take a clearer stance. Among them was Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who has previously spoken publicly about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Other signatories included Tilda Swinton and Adam McKay.

The issue also surfaced at the awards ceremony, where Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania declined to accept a Cinema for Peace award for The Voice of Hind Rajab, saying that justice requires accountability.

Throughout the week, several international guests were asked directly about Gaza and political speech during press conferences, underscoring how central the issue became to this year’s festival.