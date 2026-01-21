Hiam Abbass, left, and Eya Bouteraa in In a Whisper, by Tunisian director Leyla Bouzid. Photo: Unite
Arab films at Berlinale 2026 showcase life in notorious Syrian prison to crisis-hit Beirut

This year's Berlin International Film Festival features movies from across Mena

William Mullally
William Mullally

January 21, 2026

Arab cinema has a strong presence at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, better known as Berlinale, with films screening across multiple sections.

Here are titles from the Middle East and North Africa confirmed so far – all making their world premieres in Berlin.

In a Whisper

Director: Leyla Bouzid

Section: Competition

Production: France / Tunisia

Tunisian filmmaker Leyla Bouzid returns to Berlinale’s main Competition with an intimate family drama centred on return and reckoning. Eya Bouteraa stars as Lilia, who comes back to Tunisia for her uncle’s funeral and is forced to confront long-buried family secrets – and a personal life her relatives know nothing about. With Hiam Abbass, Marion Barbeau and Feriel Chamari, the film is the strongest Arab presence in the race for the Golden Bear, the festival's top prize.

Chronicles from the Siege

Jordanian actor Nadeem Rimawi in Chronicles from the Siege. Photo: Issaad Film Productions
Jordanian actor Nadeem Rimawi in Chronicles from the Siege. Photo: Issaad Film Productions

Director: Abdallah Al-Khatib

Section: Perspectives

Production: Algeria / France / Palestine

Set during a citywide siege, Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib’s ensemble drama follows ordinary people pushed to moral and emotional breaking points. As daily life collapses, survival becomes a question of belief as much as endurance. Screening in the Berlinale’s Perspectives section, the film foregrounds lived experience in war zones.

Only Rebels Win

Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass and Sudanese-Chadian actor Amine Benrachid in Only Rebels Win. Photo: Easy Riders Films
Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass and Sudanese-Chadian actor Amine Benrachid in Only Rebels Win. Photo: Easy Riders Films

Director: Danielle Arbid

Section: Panorama

Production: France / Lebanon / Qatar

Opening this year’s Panorama programme, French-Lebanese filmmaker Danielle Arbid’s latest film is set in crisis-hit Beirut, where a chance meeting sparks an unlikely romance. Suzanne, a widow with Palestinian roots, falls in love with Osmane, a young undocumented Sudanese man seeking out a new future. Starring Hiam Abbass and Amine Benrachid, the film blends political reality with a personal love story.

Safe Exit

Egyptian actor Marwan Waleed in Safe Exit. Photo: Pareidolia Productions
Egyptian actor Marwan Waleed in Safe Exit. Photo: Pareidolia Productions

Director: Mohammed Hammad

Section: Panorama

Production: Egypt / Libya / Tunisia / Qatar / Germany

A psychological thriller rooted in generational trauma, Safe Exit follows Samaan, a young security guard haunted by the murder of his parents amid decades of religious and ethnic violence in the Arab world. Egyptian director and writer Mohammed Hammad’s film uses suspense to explore the long shadow of unresolved conflict, with Marwan Waleed and Noha Foad leading the cast.

The Other Side of the Sun

The Other Side of the Sun is set in a former Syrian prison. Photo: Sameer Orabi
The Other Side of the Sun is set in a former Syrian prison. Photo: Sameer Orabi

Director: Tawfik Sabouni

Section: Panorama

Production: Belgium / France / Saudi Arabia

In a powerful debut documentary, Belgian-Syrian filmmaker Tawfik Sabouni brings survivors back to the former Saidnaya prison following the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s government. Five men return to the site of their torture to re-enact what they endured, reclaiming their voices and bearing witness for those who did not survive.

Updated: January 21, 2026, 2:13 PM
