L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped: $16.9m Christo project to go ahead next month

The architectural monument in Paris will be entirely covered in recyclable fabric and rope

Christo in his studio in 2019 with a preparatory drawing for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped. Courtesy Estate of Christo V Javacheff
Work has begun on artist Christo’s posthumous project L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, where the architectural monument in Paris will be entirely covered in fabric and rope.

Christo, who died in June last year, was known for creating monumental environmental art and wrapping famous landmarks in fabric and plastic with his wife and artistic collaborator, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon.

L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2019 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff
In 1985, the duo completed one of their major projects in Paris, draping the city’s oldest bridge, the Pont Neuf, in fabric. His artistic vision for the L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped has existed since the 1960s, and was revisited in 2017 for an exhibition. Paris city authorities eventually approved the plan, though funding will come entirely from the sales of Christo’s drawings and studies.

Currently, the €14m ($16.9m) installation involves wrapping the structure with 25,000 square metres of silvery blue polypropylene fabric, secured with 3,000 metres of red rope. Construction will begin after Bastille Day celebrations on Wednesday, July 14 and will take 12 weeks to complete. The work will remain on display until October.

Born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff in Bulgaria in 1935, the artist escaped to Vienna from the Soviet Union in 1956 by hiding in a freight car carrying medical supplies. He moved to Paris in 1958, where he made a living by painting portraits and met his wife, Jeanne-Claude. She died in 2009.

During their lifetimes, the two worked on ambitious projects, including the wrapping of the Reichstag in Berlin in the mid-1990s. One of their unrealised projects is The Mastaba in Abu Dhabi, a structure made up of more than 400,000 oil barrels intended to be set up in the Liwa desert.

The two began visiting the UAE in 1979, and were inspired by the Liwa landscape. In 2016, Christo completed a smaller-scale version of the mastaba in London’s Hyde Park. Floating on the park’s Serpentine Lake, The London Mastaba featured 7,506 red and blue barrels.

In 2012, the couple established the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award in Abu Dhabi. Presented by New York University Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (Admaf), the award offers support to emerging artists in the UAE, particularly students and graduates with proposals for installation artworks.

The award gives $10,000 (Dh36,7000) to the winning artist produce his or her work, along with a gift of $5,000 (Dh18,350) from Christo himself to fund future projects.

Updated: June 14, 2021 04:59 PM

