Wicked: For Good’s Cynthia Erivo to star in desert-set Othello adaptation filming in Qatar

David Oyelowo will direct and reprise his lead role in the modern reimagining, which will use Qatar’s new production incentive

William Mullally
William Mullally

November 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A new film adaptation of Othello, led by Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo, will begin filming in Qatar in autumn 2026 under the country's new incentive scheme.

The project is inspired by the acclaimed New York Theatre Workshop production directed by Sam Gold, and will bring back several members of the original cast.

David Oyelowo (Selma), who starred as Othello on stage, will direct the film and return in the title role. Cynthia Erivo – who stars in Wicked: For Good, which just scored one of the year's best box office openings at the weekend – will play Emilia, while Rachel Brosnahan (Superman) will reprise the role of Desdemona.

The screenplay reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy in a contemporary, war-torn desert in the Middle East.

Producers are Barbara Broccoli (the James Bond franchise) and Nicky Bentham for Eon Productions, with Oyelowo also producing for Yoruba Saxon. Production will take place in Doha and will utilise the new Qatar Screen Production Incentive, the national rebate scheme launched this week by the Film Committee.

From left: producers Nicky Bentham and Barbara Broccoli; actor, writer and director David Oyelowo; Hassan Al Thawadi, chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar; and Fatma Al Rumaihi, chief executive of Doha Film Institute have joined forces for a new film adaptation of Othello. Getty Images
From left: producers Nicky Bentham and Barbara Broccoli; actor, writer and director David Oyelowo; Hassan Al Thawadi, chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar; and Fatma Al Rumaihi, chief executive of Doha Film Institute have joined forces for a new film adaptation of Othello. Getty Images

“I’ve wanted to produce the cinematic adaptation of Othello since we staged the production in New York in 2016,” Broccoli said. “We thank the Film Committee for their support and look forward to shooting in Qatar in autumn 2026.”

Oyelowo said the new adaptation will take a bold approach to the play.

“Our cinematic version of Othello is bitingly modern and fearlessly ambitious,” he said. “To have a real shot at that, you need fearless actors. Cynthia is not only a generational talent, but a dear friend with whom I am always keen to collaborate, and Rachel was a dream to play opposite in our original stage production and has been an inspiring pillar to build around for our fresh take on this legendary tale.”

Further casting, crew and location details will be announced at a later date.

On Women's Day
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.

Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.

Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.

“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.

Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.

From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.

Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.

BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.

Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.

Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.

“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.

“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.

“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Wicked: For Good

Director: Jon M Chu

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater

Rating: 4/5

