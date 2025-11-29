Things used to come easy to Aziz Ansari – now he’s doing it the hard way

Things used to come easy to Aziz Ansari – or at least that’s how he made it look. In the first decade of his career, he moved quickly: from breakout stand-up to sketch comedy, from sitcom favourite to one of the defining cultural voices of the 2010s.

Then a story published during the #MeToo era stalled that ascent, and the pace that once defined him disappeared almost overnight.

Years later, Ansari isn’t looking for the easy version of anything. He has chosen the hardest path he could have – directing films when almost no one is making theatrical comedies any more.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get films made in general,” Ansari tells The National. “It’s a long road every time. But that’s what I love about it – it’s so challenging.”

His feature Good Fortune, which he wrote, directed and starred in alongside Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen, marked a shift he had been working towards for years. Ansari sees it not as a break from his past, but as the natural extension of the craft he developed on his Emmy Award-winning Netflix series.

Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, Seth Rogen as Jeff, and Aziz Ansari as Arj in Good Fortune. Photo: Lionsgate

“When I was younger, I did Master of None, and that was kind of my training to be a director and to make a film,” he says. “I learnt so much doing that show, and I was excited to take that and apply it to trying to make a feature film.”

Spending long stretches in Los Angeles shaped the tone and ideas behind Good Fortune, but Ansari’s goal was broader than the setting. He wanted to make an original, character-driven comedy that could still exist on the big screen, even as the space for such films shrinks.

“The only two big theatrical comedies this year were our movie and Naked Gun,” he says.

“I was really just trying to make the movie be something that played in the theatre in a way that people could enjoy it, the way they used to enjoy movies back in the day.”

Ansari built his early creative life surrounded by fellow comedians, but as he has moved deeper into filmmaking, he has found support within a different community.

“When I had an early cut of Good Fortune, I showed it to Steven Soderbergh,” he says. The two live in the same city. “He’s very famous for being very insightful watching early cuts, and he was kind enough to do that.” Spike Jonze also offered feedback, attending an early preview screening. Alan Yang – his long-time collaborator on Master of None – produced the film and remained a close creative partner.

“I think directors, we all have this shared experience,” Ansari says. “You know how tough it is, and anyone I’ve ever reached out to has only been very kind and wanted to help.”

Ansari with Keke Palmer in Good Fortune. He has already written two follow-ups to the film. Photo: Lionsgate

He is already looking beyond Good Fortune. Ansari has written two new scripts and is deciding which one to make first.

“One thing is kind of more grounded and kind of Master of None vibe,” he says. “Another thing is a little bit like a sci-fi idea.” He isn’t describing them in detail yet – the projects are still taking shape – but the intention is clear.

“I hope I’ve learnt from the experience of doing Good Fortune and gotten better at what I’m doing. I hope I get to make them.”

Ansari still performs stand-up, but most of his creative energy now goes into writing and shaping the films he hopes will follow. He may not want to be the same man he once was, but he does want to regain his momentum – and he wants to earn it.

The next chapter will come down to whether he can get those films made. For now, he’s focused on the work in front of him, scene by scene, script by script, building towards whatever comes next.

Good Fortune is available now on digital platforms

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

ENGLAND TEAM England (15-1)

George Furbank; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes; Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Ollie Devoto, Jonathan Joseph

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court (4pm UAE/12pm GMT)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Karen Khachanov (RUS x30)

Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) Court 1 (4pm UAE)

Steve Johnson (USA x26) v Marin Cilic (CRO x7)

Johanna Konta (GBR x6) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Venus Williams (USA x10) Court 2 (2.30pm UAE)

Aljaz Bedene (GBR) v Gilles Muller (LUX x16)

Peng Shuai (CHN) v Simona Halep (ROM x2)

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x13) v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA x12) v Sam Querrey (USA x24) Court 3 (2.30pm UAE)

Kei Nishikori (JPN x9) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18)

Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) Court 12 (2.30pm UAE)

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK x8) v Ana Konjuh (CRO x27)

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) Court 18 (2.30pm UAE)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) v Jerzy Janowicz (POL)

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

SWEET%20TOOTH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreated%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jim%20Mickle%2C%20Beth%20Schwartz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Christian%20Convery%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)