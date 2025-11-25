Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2026 line-up includes RF Kuang, Asma Khan and Scott Turow

RF Kuang, Asma Khan and Ruth Ware are some of the leading authors taking part in next year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

Running from January 21 to 27 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, the annual event returns for its 18th staging with more than 200 speakers from 40 countries and a daily programme featuring literary and cultural discussions, workshops and masterclasses from authors spanning popular fiction, Arabic literature, poetry and non-fiction.

Among the key events this year is a panel on Life Taught Me, the recent book by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Other additions to the programme include Highrise Homicide, an interactive mystery event set across a fictional tower block, and Burns Night, which brings Scottish poets to the festival for an evening of readings and music.

Ahlam Bolooki, chief executive of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said the festival’s longevity and appeal come from the inclusive nature of its events and line-up. “The festival continues to inspire curiosity and foster connection, offering something for everyone,” she said. “In a world that can feel divided or distracted, I invite you to join us and to pause, read and rediscover what unites us as humans on a shared journey.”

International names

Rebecca F Kuang is the author of the bestselling 2023 novel Yellowface. Getty Images

This year’s international line-up brings together several of the most recognisable contemporary writers and public figures.

US author Kuang, whose novel Yellowface became one of the most discussed books of 2023, will make her festival debut. London restaurateur Khan, known for Netflix’s Chef’s Table and her Darjeeling Express restaurant, will speak about the lessons learnt across her career.

British crime writer Ware, whose best-selling novel The Woman in Cabin 10 was adapted into a film by Netflix, will be part of an in-conversation session.

Scott Turow, the lawyer turned novelist behind Presumed Innocent, is among this year’s international guests. Getty Images

Also confirmed is Scott Turow, the American lawyer and novelist whose 1987 legal thriller Presumed Innocent helped define the modern courtroom genre and remains one of the most influential works in contemporary crime fiction.

British Book Award recipient Caleb Azumah Nelson of Open Water fame will also appear in the programme, along with UK writer and illustrator Curtis Jobling, whose Wereworld is being adapted into the Netflix animation Wolf King.

Arab literary voices

Lebanese novelist Hoda Barakat won the 2025 Sheikh Zayed Book Award for Literature for her novel Hind or the Most Beautiful Woman in the World. Photo: Zoran Mircetic / Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

Lebanese author Hoda Barakat, winner of this year’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award for Literature, is among the top regional authors attending the festival. She joins Egyptian writer Ezzat Elkamhawi, recipient of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal; and Jordanian novelist Jalal Barjas, a winner of both the Katara Prize (Snakes of Hell) and the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (The Notebooks of the Bookseller).

Kuwaiti author Saud Al Sanousi, whose novel The Bamboo Stalk was adapted into a television series, will discuss his literary influences. Other guests include Egyptian novelist and poet Omar Taher and Palestinian journalist, author and poet Plestia Alaqad.

Homegrown talent

Emirati writers continue to play a central role in the festival. Poet Ali Al Mazmi, recipient of the Best Poetry Collection Award at the Silk Road festival, will appear alongside writer and poet Shamma Al Bastaki, whose work examines memory, heritage and contemporary Gulf identity. Also confirmed are Salha Obaid, winner of the Al Owais Creative Writing Award; veteran poet Shihab Ghanem; and novelist Reem Al Kamali, known for her historical fiction. International Prize for Arabic Fiction shortlisted author Nadia Al Najjar also returns to the programme.

Children’s literature is represented by Sheikh Zayed Book Award winner Hessa Almehairi, and author and illustrator Maitha Al Khayat.

Programme favourites

Desert Stanzas is one of the highlights of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Photo: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Several long-standing festival traditions return this year. Desert Stanzas, an open-air night of poetry and performance, will bring together a mix of regional and international guests, while LitFest After Hours continues with its evening programme of music, comedy and storytelling. Discovery Talks also remain part of the schedule, offering short lectures from writers, historians and cultural commentators.

A number of Arab literary institutions will mark milestones during the festival. The Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation will celebrate the centenary of the Unesco-recognised Emirati poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais with a tribute.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will host a dinner commemorating 20 years of recognising excellence in Arabic literature, while the Saif Ghobash Banipal Translation Prize will bring together past winners to mark two decades of outstanding translation. The Ibn Battuta Award for Geographic Literature will present a panel reflecting on 25 years of Arabic and Islamic travel writing.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is from January 21 to 27. Tickets for sessions start at Dh50, with early-bird discounts available until December 28

