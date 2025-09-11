One Last Thing: Ahlam Bolooki answers TN's quick-fire questionnaire

Ahlam Bolooki has spent her career championing the written word. Before becoming chief executive of Emirates Literature Foundation, director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and managing director of Elf Publishing, she was an avid visitor at the literature festival.

Now she is spearheading efforts to put Dubai on the global literary map. A cultural advocate, curator and supporter of regional voices, Bolooki is one of the UAE’s most influential champions of books and ideas.

We sit down with her to ask her some questions for One Last Thing.

What’s your favourite time of day and why?

Mornings, when my husband, girls and I come together for breakfast, cooking and listening to music. Twice a week, I have a 7am piano class, which I love. It’s the time I feel most open to learning, creating, and embracing the possibilities of the day.

What’s your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?

It’s always changing, but Tresind Studio in Dubai blew me away. It’s like theatre on a plate. Still, my all-time favourite chef is my sister-in-law, Sahar Al Awadhi, who elevates Emirati cuisine beautifully. When her restaurant, Abra, opens at Etihad Museum later this year, that’ll be my new favourite.

Medu vada, peanut mole, Parmesan saaru at three-Michelin-starred Dubai restaurant Tresind Studio

When was the first time you realised your parents were human?

It wasn’t one moment, but in phases. As an adult, I began seeing my parents as people, not just ‘parents’. But the real shift came when I became a parent myself. Suddenly, I understood just how deeply they loved me, and how hard it must have been for them to protect and guide me while managing their own fears.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up, I want to sit in my library and read my books. And I’d love to become an excellent pianist, not professionally, just for myself, so I can enjoy music with my loved ones as I get older.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I write poetry. Nothing is published so far, but maybe one day it will be; then you can be the judge of talent.

Your favourite book?

Choosing a favourite book is impossible – there are just too many! I recently read Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri, which reads almost like a daily journal, full of lines that linger. I was particularly struck by the way it captures someone as “at peace with himself, but at odds with the world”.

What type of music can’t you stand?

Repetitive or very intense music, like techno or metal, isn’t my thing. I appreciate it, but it doesn’t speak to me.

What puts you in a bad mood?

As someone who easily absorbs the energy around me, I thrive in positive environments. Negative moods can affect me deeply. It’s a reminder of how much our surroundings shape our mindset.

What can you not live without?

Beyond my kids and husband, music and the arts: literature, galleries, theatre. The things that give life, life.

Bolooki became chief executive of the Emirates Literature Foundation in 2023. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?

I love both, but evenings on the sofa with my husband are sacred. After the kids are asleep, we cook something and catch up on the day. That said, I also value time with friends – relaxed dinners, good food, and sharing life plans and stories.

What smell takes you back to childhood?

Balaleet on Eid morning is the ultimate feel-good childhood smell.

What city do you love, but would hate to live in?

London, the city I’ve visited the most as a child with my family and in many different stages of my life. I love walking all day, enjoying the parks, watching shows, eating great food, people-watching, but I’d miss the sunshine if I had to live there.

Can you play a musical instrument?

I’m in the early stages of learning the piano. Hopefully one day I can say yes, I can.

Have you ever been on a motorcycle?

No.

Any words to live by?

Life is short, and every day is a gift. If there’s something you want to do, don’t wait. Just go for it.

Bolooki says she cannot live without the arts, from literature to theatre. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Biggest pet peeve?

People being late. Time is the most valuable thing in the world and I hate when people don’t respect it, especially when it becomes a habit.

Dream dinner guests?

Ziad Rahbani, Chris Martin, Ravi Shankar.

Do you believe in aliens?

I believe in some form of extraterrestrial life. The universe is vast, so it’s hard to imagine we’re the only ones out there.

What’s your favourite Arabic word?

Yaqeen. A friend gave me a necklace with it after a big wish of mine came true. It’s all about trusting God’s plan; even if the worst happens, you know you’ll be OK. It’s a faith beyond faith.

The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?

I don’t watch much YouTube, honestly. I mostly watch concerts and music covers, and since having kids, my screentime is really limited. When we do watch shows in the evenings, it’s usually highly rated or award-winning – nothing too niche.

How do you take your tea?

I’m obsessed with tea, from karak to white and oolong teas. My go-to is a Ceylon tea called shamshiri. I love adding rosewater, saffron and cardamom.

What makes you cry?

Being surrounded by nature and nothing else. Feeling tiny against the majestic vastness of nature moves me.

What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?

Right now, my feeds are full of Ziad Rahbani, art and toddler food inspiration. Thanks, algorithms!

The late Lebanese composer and pianist Ziad Rahbani is one of Bolooki's dream dinner guests. Photo: Wewantsounds

TikTok or Instagram?

Honestly, I’ve disconnected a bit from social media. I try to stay present in real life, so I mostly use it just to keep in touch, but I’m focusing on being more present day to day.

What is it about you that would surprise most people?

I have a terrible fear of cats. Lately, I’ve been trying to face it. I even visited a friend with a cat and touched it, and now seeing a cat on the street doesn’t completely freak me out.

What was the last thing you did for the first time?

Recently, I tried abalone and fugu at a Japanese dining experience. The textures and flavours were completely new to me. Fugu can be poisonous if not cooked right, so it was a wild first. I love trying new food with my husband, who is a big foodie.

