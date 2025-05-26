One Last Thing with Sarah Taibah: 'Phoebe Waller-Bridge is my dream dinner guest'

Few artists capture the evolving spirit of Saudi storytelling quite like Sarah Taibah. A writer, actor and filmmaker from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jeddah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jeddah/">Jeddah</a> - who was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/05/16/arabs-cannes-bella-hadid-razane-jammal-yousra-nadine-njeim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/05/16/arabs-cannes-bella-hadid-razane-jammal-yousra-nadine-njeim/">recently spotted</a> on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival - Taibah has become one of the most compelling voices in the region’s creative renaissance. Best known as the creator and star of <i>Jameel Jeddan</i> – the dark comedy series on MBC’s Shahid that quickly gained a devoted following – she has built a career on challenging expectations and centring complex portrayals of Saudi women. More recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/12/26/mandoob-review-ali-kalthami/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/12/26/mandoob-review-ali-kalthami/"><i>Mandoob</i></a><i> </i>(Night Courier), which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Equally comfortable behind the camera, Taibah co-wrote <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/01/03/hwjn-review-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/01/03/hwjn-review-saudi-arabia/"><i>Hwjn</i></a>, the biggest Saudi foray into fantasy filmmaking, based on the bestselling novel by Ibraheem Abbas. As we speak, she has just wrapped shooting <i>A Matter of Life and Death</i>, a feature she wrote and co-stars in alongside Yaqoub Al Farhan. In a matter not quite of life and death, we asked her to take our quick-fire questionnaire. <b>What is your favourite time of day and why?</b> First thing in the morning, because it gives me the feeling that I still have a whole day ahead of me and that there’s so much to look forward to and it’s not ending soon. I love beginnings. <b>What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?</b> Any tapas place in Barcelona. <b>When was the first time you realised your parents were human?</b> When they asked for help. <b>What do you want to be when you grow up?</b> I don’t want to forget myself. I’d say I want to remain honest. As a human and as an artist. <b>Do you have any hidden talents?</b> Well, it’s not so hidden, but I skateboard. <b>Your favourite book?</b> I can’t say it’s my favourite, but it’s the one that affected me most – <i>The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment</i> by German author Eckhart Tolle. <b>What type of music can’t you stand?</b> Hard techno. <b>What puts you in a bad mood?</b> Super loud voices. <b>What can you not live without?</b> My own space. <b>Dream dinner guests?</b> British actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one on one. <b>Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?</b> Lately, on the sofa. <b>What smell takes you straight back to childhood?</b> Not really childhood, but I would say back to my early teenage years, Versace Crystal Noir – it was the first perfume I wore in high school and it stayed with me for a while. <b>What food takes you back to childhood?</b> Instant noodles. <b>Which city do you love, but would hate to live in?</b> Cairo. <b>Can you play a musical instrument?</b> No, I can’t. <b>Have you ever been on a motorcycle?</b> Yes, a lot, with my brother on the bridge in San Francisco when I used to study there. <b>Any words to live by?</b> Let it be. <b>Biggest pet peeve?</b> Bragging. <b>Do you believe in aliens?</b> I do. <b>What is your favourite Arabic word?</b> <i>Helem</i>, because it means two of my favourite things at the same time – dream; but also being soft, kind and patient. All in one. <b>The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?</b> How slugs mate. <b>How do you take your tea?</b> Sometimes with basil. Sometimes with milk. <b>What makes you cry?</b> So many things. <b>What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?</b> Oh, movies. <b>TikTok or Instagram?</b> That’s a difficult one. But if I have to choose one, it’s Instagram. <b>What is it about you that would surprise people?</b> That I forget fast. <b>What was the last thing you did for the first time?</b> Well, I just fell on the red carpet for the first time.