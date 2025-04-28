May Calamawy's latest role is in The Actor, a film based on the novel Memory by Donald E Westlake about a man with amnesia. EPA-EFE
May Calamawy's latest role is in The Actor, a film based on the novel Memory by Donald E Westlake about a man with amnesia. EPA-EFE

One Last Thing: May Calamawy on her biggest pet peeve and the motorcycle ride she can't remember

The actress takes our quick-fire questionnaire

Nasri Atallah
April 28, 2025