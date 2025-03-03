Oscars 2025 full winners list: Anora grabs five awards and Palestine earns historic first

The 97th <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/24/oscar-nominations-2025-emilia-perez/" target="_blank">Academy Awards</a> were a triumph for independent film, with director Sean Baker's film <i>Anora </i>winning five prizes, including Best Picture. In addition, the Palestinian-Israeli documentary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/no-other-land-oscars-best-documentary/" target="_blank"><i>No Other Land</i></a><i> </i>took home Best Documentary after being shunned by studios, and is the first Palestinian film to win an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/03/03/oscars-2025-arab-designers-red-carpet/" target="_blank">Oscar</a>. “Long live independent film,” said Baker on stage during his Best Picture acceptance speech. <i>Anora</i>, which won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May, also won Best Actress for Mikey Madison. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/21/the-brutalist-review-oscar/" target="_blank"><i>The Brutalist</i></a><i>,</i> an independent film produced by A24, about a Holocaust survivor who struggles as an architect in postwar America, also took home multiple honours, including Best Cinematography, Best Score and Best Actor for lead performer Adrien Brody. Brody denounced war and anti-Semitism in his speech, saying: “If the past can teach us anything it is to not let hate go unchecked.” Brody's was not the only political statement of the night. Presenter Daryl Hannah also expressed solidarity for Ukraine, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/palestine-oscars-red-carpet/" target="_blank">Basel Adra,</a> the Palestinian co-director, called for the world to end the “ethnic cleaning of the Palestinian people” in his acceptance speech. Other multiple award winners included <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/20/dune-part-two-abu-dhabi-desert/" target="_blank"><i>Dune: Part Two</i></a><i>,</i> <i>Emilia Perez</i> and <i>Wicked</i>, each of them taking two prizes. There were major milestones and firsts throughout the night, including <i>Wicked</i> crew member Paul Tazewell becoming the first black man to win an Oscar for costume design. The independent Latvian movie <i>Flow </i>also won best animated film, with Latvia becoming the smallest country by population to win an Oscar. Here is the full list of winners for the Academy Awards 2025: <b>WINNER:</b><i> Anora</i> <i>The Brutalist</i> <i>A Complete Unknown</i> <i>Conclave</i> <i>Dune: Part Two</i> <i>Emilia Perez</i> <i>I’m Still Here</i> <i>Nickel Boys</i> <i>The Substance</i> <i>Wicked</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Sean Baker, <i>Anora</i> Brady Corbet, <i>The Brutalist</i> James Mangold, <i>A Complete Unknown</i> Jacques Audiard, <i>Emilia Perez</i> Coralie Fargeat, <i>The Substance</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Adrien Brody, <i>The Brutalist</i> Timothee Chalamet, <i>A Complete Unknown</i> Colman Domingo, <i>Sing Sing</i> Ralph Fiennes,<i> Conclave</i> Sebastian Stan, <i>The Apprentice</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Mikey Madison<i>, Anora</i> Cynthia Erivo, <i>Wicked</i> Karla Sofia Gascon, <i>Emilia Perez</i> Demi Moore, <i>The Substance</i> Fernanda Torres, <i>I’m Still Here</i> <b>WINNER:</b> Kieran Culkin, <i>A Real Pain</i> Yura Borisov, <i>Anora</i> Edward Norton, <i>A Complete Unknown</i> Guy Pearce, <i>The Brutalist</i> Jeremy Strong, <i>The Apprentice</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Zoe Saldana, <i>Emilia Perez</i> Monica Barbaro,<i> A Complete Unknown</i> Ariana Grande, <i>Wicked</i> Felicity Jones,<i> The Brutalist</i> Isabella Rossellini, <i>Conclave</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> I’m Still Here</i> (Brazil) <i>The Girl with the Needle</i> (Denmark) <i>Emilia Perez</i> (France) <i>The Seed of the Sacred Fig</i> (Germany) <i>Flow</i> (Latvia) <b>WINNER:</b><i> El Mal</i> from <i>Emilia Perez</i> <i>The Journey</i> from<i> The Six Triple Eight</i> <i>Like a Bird</i> from <i>Sing Sing</i> <i>Mi Camino</i> from <i>Emilia Perez</i> <i>Never Too Late</i> from<i> Elton John: Never Too Late</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> Anora</i> <i>The Brutalist</i> <i>A Real Pain</i> <i>September 5</i> <i>The Substance</i> <b>WINNER:</b> <i>Conclave</i> <i>A Complete Unknown</i> <i>Emilia Perez</i> <i>Nickel Boys</i> <i>Sing Sing</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Paul Tazewell, <i>Wicked</i> Arianne Phillips, <i>A Complete Unknown</i> Lisy Christl, <i>Conclave</i> Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, <i>Gladiator II</i> Linda Muir, <i>Nosferatu</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Daniel Blumberg, <i>The Brutalist</i> Volker Bertelmann, <i>Conclave</i> Clement Ducol and Camille, <i>Emilia Perez</i> John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, <i>Wicked</i> Kris Bowers, <i>The Wild Robot</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> I’m Not A Robot</i> <i>A Lien</i> <i>Anuja</i> <i>The Last Ranger</i> <i>The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> In the Shadow of the Cypress</i> <i>Beautiful Men</i> <i>Magic Candies</i> <i>Wander to Wonder</i> <i>Yuck!</i> <b>WINNER: </b><i>Flow</i> <i>Inside Out 2</i> <i>Memoir of a Snail</i> <i>Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl</i> <i>The Wild Robot</i> <b>WINNER: </b><i>No Other Land</i> <i>Black Box Diaries</i> <i>Porcelain War</i> <i>Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat</i> <i>Sugarcane</i> <b>WINNER: </b><i>The Only Girl in the Orchestra</i> <i>Death by Numbers</i> <i>I Am Ready, Warden</i> <i>Incident</i> <i>Instruments of a Beating Heart</i> <b>WINNER: </b><i>Wicked</i> <i>The Brutalist</i> <i>Conclave</i> <i>Dune: Part Two</i> <i>Nosferatu</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> Anora</i> <i>The Brutalist</i> <i>Conclave</i> <i>Emilia Perez</i> <i>Wicked</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> The Brutalist</i> <i>Dune: Part Two</i> <i>Emilia Perez</i> <i>Maria</i> <i>Nosferatu</i> <b>WINNER:</b><i> Dune: Part Two</i> <i>Alien: Romulus</i> <i>Better Man</i> <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i> <i>Wicked</i> <b>WINNER: </b>Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli, <i>The Substance</i> Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado, <i>A Different Man</i> Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, <i>Emilia Perez</i> David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, <i>Nosferatu</i> Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth, <i>Wicked</i>