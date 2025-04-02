Al Gurg’s studio, Modu Method, is inspired by modular design and heirloom pieces. The word fun comes up a lot in his work. Photo: Modu
One Last Thing: Omar Al Gurg on the existence of aliens and the most niche thing he watches on YouTube

The designer takes our quick-fire questionnaire

Nasri Atallah
April 02, 2025